China names men's hockey team of mostly foreign-born players China's 25-member men's ice hockey team for the upcoming Beijing Winter Olympics is comprised mostly of foreign-born players, including five who have played in North America's National Hockey League, according to a roster on the Games website.

Familiar faces, unfamiliar names as China takes to the ice Growing up Jake Chelios and Jeremy Smith might have dreamed of playing for the United States men's Olympic ice hockey team but instead will faceoff against them at the Beijing Winter Games, coming to the rescue of a China squad in need of help.

We welcome global scientists, but in some other sectors, things have gone kind of to a very weird level, too many naturalized foreign born Chinese athletes prompted massive outcry across the Chinese social media, for example, can we still call this a Chinese team?