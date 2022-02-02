What's new

Tables turned, 1,800 academics relocated to China in 2020, China beat US and became the world’s most attractive destination for scientists

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
43,377
-5
85,276
Country
China
Location
China
Tables turned, 1,800 academics relocated to China in 2020, China beat US and became the world’s most attractive destination for scientists

Scientists leave the UK as China overtakes US as most favoured destination​

01 Feb 2022 | News byte

nb0102_1050.jpg



The UK suffered an outflow of nearly 1,300 scientists in 2020, having been a net importer of academics in 2015, the year before the Brexit vote to leave the EU, OECD data shows.

The new analysis of scientific migration data also shows a remarkable turnaround in the fortunes of the US and China.

In 2015, the US was the most attractive scientific destination in the world, enticing close to 3,000 net scientists. But by 2020, that dropped to 1,000.

In the same period, China went from losing scientists, to replacing the US as the world’s most attractive destination. In 2020, a net total nearly 1,800 academics relocated to the country.

Scientists leave the UK as China overtakes US as most favoured destination

The UK suffered an outflow of nearly 1,300 scientists in 2020, having been a net importer of academics in 2015, the year before the Brexit vote to leave the EU, OECD data shows. The new analysis of scientific migration data also shows a remarkable turnaround in the fortunes of the US and China.
sciencebusiness.net sciencebusiness.net
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
43,377
-5
85,276
Country
China
Location
China
We welcome global scientists, but in some other sectors, things have gone kind of to a very weird level, too many naturalized foreign born Chinese athletes prompted massive outcry across the Chinese social media, for example, can we still call this a Chinese team?

"China's men's hockey squad has with a 25-man roster that includes just six homegrown nationals, the remaining players coming from Canada (11), United States (7) and Russia (1)."

IGMV2XJJ4ZPKHESXX5TL5DV2YE.jpg

3PCKPECJQJPDRLADS652IQCMYU.jpg


www.reuters.com

China names men's hockey team of mostly foreign-born players

China's 25-member men's ice hockey team for the upcoming Beijing Winter Olympics is comprised mostly of foreign-born players, including five who have played in North America's National Hockey League, according to a roster on the Games website.
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com
www.reuters.com

Familiar faces, unfamiliar names as China takes to the ice

Growing up Jake Chelios and Jeremy Smith might have dreamed of playing for the United States men's Olympic ice hockey team but instead will faceoff against them at the Beijing Winter Games, coming to the rescue of a China squad in need of help.
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com
 
B

Beidou2020

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 3, 2013
7,410
-48
19,885
Country
China
Location
China
Great to see the brain drain from the Anglosphere. These parasites have leeched off the world’s talent and resources for 200 years.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
FDI inflows into Asia-Pacific region remain strong, China likely to be the global top destination for FDI once again
2
Replies
23
Views
1K
Shotgunner51
Shotgunner51
INDIAPOSITIVE
Global Tensions grow as Chinese Rocket Scientist Defects to the West : Express UK
7 8 9 10 11 12
Replies
168
Views
5K
Globenim
G
beijingwalker
Chinas GDP has surpassed that of the European Union for the first time in history in 2021, one year earlier than previously estimated
Replies
6
Views
280
Dungeness
Dungeness
beijingwalker
Milestone: TikTok overtakes Google and becomes the world most popular domain in 2021
Replies
0
Views
154
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
China overtakes US and leads world scientific production for the first time
Replies
1
Views
202
Stranagor
Stranagor

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom