  • Tuesday, October 16, 2018

Tabdeli.........!

Discussion in 'Pakistani Siasat' started by Imran Khan, Oct 16, 2018 at 12:10 AM.

  1. Oct 16, 2018 at 12:10 AM #1
    Imran Khan

    Imran Khan PDF VETERAN

    [​IMG]
     
  2. Oct 16, 2018 at 12:15 AM #2
    Imad.Khan

    Imad.Khan SENIOR MEMBER

    Lagta hai aap na party badal li hai?
     
  3. Oct 16, 2018 at 12:15 AM #3
    FalconStar

    FalconStar FULL MEMBER

    Purana Pakistan with Mistary Shahbaz.
    Aashyana-Lahore-Ballotting-on-Sunday-May-1-2011-by-CM-Punjab-Shahbaz-Sharif-2.jpg
     
  4. Oct 16, 2018 at 12:16 AM #4
    Crystal-Clear

    Crystal-Clear FULL MEMBER

    action speaks louder then words . pti ko show sha kerni bhi ni chaiye . noonies ka hashar hi dekh ley .
     
  5. Oct 16, 2018 at 12:25 AM #5
    Imran Khan

    Imran Khan PDF VETERAN

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]
     
  6. Oct 16, 2018 at 12:27 AM #6
    omaromar

    omaromar FULL MEMBER

    They should post a photo of this bastard Showbaz on the inside of every single public toilet.

    I hate the scum like this haramkhore who are all about show and no substance.
     
  7. Oct 16, 2018 at 12:29 AM #7
    Imran Khan

    Imran Khan PDF VETERAN

    [​IMG]
     
  8. Oct 16, 2018 at 12:31 AM #8
    Moonlight

    Moonlight PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST

    HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAH


    Why no one is noticing the second picture and the pun? :D

    I was expecting some funny comments here.

    Bus chotay chor Ke picture honi chiye :D
     
  9. Oct 16, 2018 at 12:33 AM #9
    Imran Khan

    Imran Khan PDF VETERAN

    [​IMG]
     
  10. Oct 16, 2018 at 12:50 AM #10
    Retired Troll

    Retired Troll ELITE MEMBER

    Wow ok
     
  11. Oct 16, 2018 at 1:13 AM #11
    Peaceful Civilian

    Peaceful Civilian ELITE MEMBER

    Yes Mashallah this is good change.
     
