Tabdeli.........!

Separate names with a comma.
Discussion in 'Pakistani Siasat' started by Imran Khan, Oct 16, 2018 at 12:10 AM.
Lagta hai aap na party badal li hai?
Purana Pakistan with Mistary Shahbaz.
action speaks louder then words . pti ko show sha kerni bhi ni chaiye . noonies ka hashar hi dekh ley .
They should post a photo of this bastard Showbaz on the inside of every single public toilet.
I hate the scum like this haramkhore who are all about show and no substance.
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAH
Why no one is noticing the second picture and the pun?
I was expecting some funny comments here.
Bus chotay chor Ke picture honi chiye
Wow ok
Yes Mashallah this is good change.