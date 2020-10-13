tabdeeli ? Verbal Clash Between Pakistan Foreign Minister's Son and PIA Staff at Dubai Airport Over Excess Baggage

Imran Khan
PDF VETERAN
- Oct 18, 2007
- 55,926
- -1
- Country
-
- Location
-
Verbal Clash Between Pakistan Foreign Minister's Son and PIA Staff at Dubai Airport Over Excess Baggage
According to news reports, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi's son as PIA passenger had a verbal clash with airline's staff at Dubai Airport on the issue of excess baggage. The minister's son also tried to involve Pakistan embassy/consulate officials in the matter.
PIA officials have reported the matter to relevant authorities in the airline/government.
According to news reports, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi's son as PIA passenger had a verbal clash with airline's staff at Dubai Airport on the issue of excess baggage. The minister's son also tried to involve Pakistan embassy/consulate officials in the matter.
PIA officials have reported the matter to relevant authorities in the airline/government.