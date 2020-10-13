tabdeeli ? Verbal Clash Between Pakistan Foreign Minister's Son and PIA Staff at Dubai Airport Over Excess Baggage

What's new

Verbal Clash Between Pakistan Foreign Minister's Son and PIA Staff at Dubai Airport Over Excess Baggage

Verbal Clash Between Pakistan Foreign Minister's Son and PIA Staff at Dubai Airport Over Excess Baggage


According to news reports, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi's son as PIA passenger had a verbal clash with airline's staff at Dubai Airport on the issue of excess baggage. The minister's son also tried to involve Pakistan embassy/consulate officials in the matter.

PIA officials have reported the matter to relevant authorities in the airline/government.


 
tabdeeli justification squad should come up with what actually happened in no time
 
some people will never stop using their Baap ke naam pe Badmashi , its in DNA of South Asians .
 
Seriously these fuckwits cant even pay few dollars for extra luggage? SMQ is a billionaire yet they still fight over few extra dollars.
 
Everybody must obey the rules & regulations especially those who are in seats of power irrespective of the party affiliation.

But, I have traveled by multiple airlines, and passengers arguing about the luggage weight is a routine thing. Every other passenger tries to sneak a few extra kilos if he/she can. Using this to smear the PTI government is also not fair especially when we don't know the extract details of the incident.
 
