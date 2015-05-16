T90 Compared with Al Khalid

Death Adder said: I am not sure about Russian T-90's but the one's assembled in India with foreign components like French TI and FCS having serious problems. Click to expand...

The problem came into light in early 2000's and was duly fixed in the first batch of 600 thermal imagers installed in the new T-90 tanks made in India and in view of the modifications made India had subsequently bought another 400 Catherine Thermal Imaging systems in 2008. Meanwhile India turned to the TIFACS (thermal fire control systems) for upgrading several thousand T-72s which are specifically built with heat problems in mind.