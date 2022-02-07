T20 World Cup 2022

What's new

Tickets for Pakistan-India T20 World Cup game sold out within hours


  • ICC website says 'public allocation of tickets' for India against Pakistan 'was exhausted' in less than six hours
BR Web Desk
07 Feb, 2022

1644263950723.png



Tickets for the group-stage match of the 2022 T20 World Cup between Pakistan and India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on October 23 have been sold out a few hours after being put up for sale.

As per the International Cricket Council (ICC), the tickets went on sale at 6:00 am PST on Monday and by 11:30 am, the ICC website said that the “public allocation of tickets” for India against Pakistan “was exhausted”.

However, the ICC announced that the fans can join the waitlist in case any tickets are released prior to the match.

“Tickets may still be available through the Official Hospitality and ICC Travel and Tours Programs. Alternatively, you can join the Waitlist for this match and receive email updates with details of any ticket releases for a specific match,” the cricket’s governing body said.

Another encounter: Pakistan, India to clash at MCG in 2022 T20 World Cup on Oct 23

As per The Sydney Morning Herald, over 60,000 pre-sale tickets for the Pakistan-India group match had already been sold before going public.

This would be the second time in one year that the two arch-rivals meet at the biggest stage of cricket.

Pakistan had emerged victorious the last time the two sides faced each other in the T20 World Cup clash in Dubai last year.

This was Pakistan’s first victory over India across World Cup events.
 
Pakistan, India to clash at MCG in 2022 T20 World Cup on Oct 23

  • The two sides met last year in Dubai when Pakistan thrashed India by 10 wickets
  • Pakistan, India, South Africa and Bangladesh are clubbed in Group 2

MELBOURNE: Pakistan and India will lock horns in a blockbuster T20 World Cup group clash for the second year running after the fixtures for the October-November 2022 tournament in Australia were announced on Friday.

The arch-rivals will lock horns at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on October 23, a day after Australia begin their title defence against New Zealand in Sydney -- a repeat of the 2021 final in Dubai where Aaron Finch's team won their maiden crown.

The 16-nation tournament will begin on October 16 with Sri Lanka facing Namibia in Geelong -- one of seven venues as Australia hosts for the first time.

"Our planning was ultra-detailed last time and knowing what the groups look like nine months out is really helpful because it can help your level of detail in that planning phase more and more," Finch said.

"It's a tough group though, and when you throw in qualifiers like the West Indies and Sri Lanka, you've got to play really well to get out of that group stage."

The top two teams from both Group A and Group B in the preliminary first round will join the automatically qualified nations in the Super 12 stage.

England, New Zealand, Australia and Afghanistan have been drawn together in Group 1.

India, Pakistan, South Africa and Bangladesh are clubbed in Group 2.

The spotlight will be on the Group 2 India-Pakistan contest at the MCG, with the two in recent years only meeting in multi-nation events.

Pakistan recorded their first win over India in World Cups last year in Dubai when they hammered Virat Kohli's team.

The Sydney Cricket Ground will host the first semi-final on November 9 while the second last-four clash will be held at the Adelaide Oval.

The final will be played at the MCG on November 13 under lights.

The tournament will begin with a six-day preliminary stage of two four-team groups.

Sri Lanka and Namibia in Group A, and West Indies and Scotland in Group B will be joined by four qualifiers yet to be determined.

Australia had been due to host the T20 World Cup in 2020 but it was delayed two years because of the coronavirus pandemic with India retaining the 2021 edition -- though that edition had to be shifted to Dubai because of Covid.
 
The ICC Men's T20 World Cup (earlier known as ICC World Twenty20) is the international championship of Twenty20 cricket. Organised by cricket's governing body, the International Cricket Council (ICC), the tournament currently consists of 16 teams, comprising the top ten teams from the rankings at the given deadline and six other teams chosen through the T20 World Cup Qualifier.

The event has generally been held every two years. However, the 2020 edition of the tournament was scheduled to take place in 2020 in Australia, but due to COVID-19, the tournament was postponed to 2021, with the host changed to India, five years after the conclusion of the 2016 edition. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic in India, the matches were relocated to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Oman.

In May 2016, the ICC put forward the idea of having a tournament in 2018, with South Africa being the possible host. But at the conclusion of the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy, the ICC dropped the idea of 2018 edition.

Seven tournaments have so far been played, and only the West Indies has won the tournament on multiple occasions.

The inaugural 2007 World Twenty20, was staged in South Africa, and won by India, who defeated Pakistan in the final at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.

The 2009 tournament took place in England, and was won by the previous runner-up, Pakistan, who defeated Sri Lanka in the final at Lord's.

The third tournament was held in 2010, hosted by the countries making up the West Indies cricket team. England defeated Australia in the final in Barbados, which was played at Kensington Oval, winning their first international tournament.

The fourth tournament, the 2012 World Twenty20, was held in Asia for the first time, with all matches played in Sri Lanka. The West Indies won the tournament by defeating Sri Lanka in the final, winning its first international tournament since the 2004 Champions Trophy.

The fifth tournament, the 2014 ICC World Twenty20, was hosted by Bangladesh, and was won by Sri Lanka defeating India, Sri Lanka being the first team to play in three finals.

The sixth tournament, the 2016 ICC World Twenty20, was hosted by India and was won by West Indies defeating England.

Australia are the current T20 World Cup holders, having beaten New Zealand in the 2021 final, winning their first title.
 
Shan Masood in, Fakhar Zaman benched as Pakistan’s T20 World Cup squad announced


Imran Siddique
September 15, 2022



<p>Pakistan Cricket Board Chief Selector Mohammad Wasim addresses a press conference in Lahore on Thursday. — Pakistan Cricket Twitter</p>


Pakistan Cricket Board Chief Selector Mohammad Wasim addresses a press conference in Lahore on Thursday. — Pakistan Cricket Twitter
Left-handed batter Shan Masood made the cut while underperforming Fakhar Zaman was excluded from Pakistan’s T20 World Cup squad, announced Pakistan Cricket Board Chief Selector Mohammad Wasim on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, Wasim announced the 15-member squad which sees the return of Pakistan’s pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi and bowler Mohammad Wasim junior, both of whom skipped the Asia Cup 2022 due to injuries.

A notable exception in the reserves was Sarfaraz Ahmed who was passed over for Mohammad Haris as the reserve wicketkeeper, along with Hasan Ali who was also not included in the squad at all. Shoaib Malik was also a notable missing presence.

Khushdil Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed and Asif Ali — who did not make a splash in the Asia Cup — made the cut. Fastbowler Shahnawaz Dahani, however, was placed in the reserves.

Squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice captain), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Usman Qadir.

The travel reserves include Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris (wicketkeeper) and Shahnawaz Dahani.

The World Cup will be played in Australia from October 16 to November 13.

The chief selector also announced the squad for the T20 international matches against England and said all players announced for the World Cup were part of the series line-up, except for Zaman and Afridi.

He added that all-rounder Amir Jamal and spinner Abrar Ahmed were also included in the squad for the T20 series against England.



https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1570385527945465856
 

