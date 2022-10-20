What's new

T20 World Cup 2022: India vs Pakistan at MCG | 23rd Oct 2022 | The Biggest Match in the World

AsianLion

AsianLion

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 1, 2010
9,954
-5
10,066
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
T20 World Cup 2022 Australia : India vs Pakistan at MCG | 23rd Oct 2022 | The Biggest Match in the world with over 1.6 Billion Viewers

The biggest rivalry existing in the world in any sport, the biggest match in the world, the fiercest match in any sport. Pakistan vs India is always a block buster. This world most viewed match will break hearts, break tv sets, break emotions, gives feelings of biggest disappointment, and the ultimate pressure test not just among players, officials but both countries alike through out the world.

People in million wants to come feel the atmosphere and on thier TV sets. All platforms of Social media, TV, Forums, twitter, Facebook are heading towards the big clash, Pakistan vs India.

Pakistan has already beaten India 2 times in recent past, where India has won 1 against Pakistan.

Threats of Rain in Melbourne, Australia with over 1,20,000 spectators to come to the biggest stadium MCG in Australia to watch the best viewing experience and feel the atmosphere.

Eventually the best and toughest team are looking to lift the World cup in Australia, the prized win.

With all political statements coming. Pakistan not looking to play India in coming Worldcup 2023 in india and India not willing to come to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2023, this is likely the last time two teams will play.

All discussion related to Pakistan vs India match here.
 
AsianLion

AsianLion

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 1, 2010
9,954
-5
10,066
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Head to Head India vs Pakistan in all formats, Tests, ODI and T20s : Pakistan leads in all formats.

Total Matches : 200

India Won : 71
Pakistan Won: 87

Tie/Draw/NR: 43
 
Rollno21

Rollno21

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 27, 2017
4,318
-48
3,069
Country
India
Location
India
AsianLion said:
Head to Head India vs Pakistan in all formats, Tests, ODI and T20s : Pakistan leads in all formats.

Total Matches : 200

India Won : 71
Pakistan Won: 87

Tie/Draw/NR: 43
Click to expand...
Keep using it while you can , in few years you will not be able to use this statistics.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

ghazi52
T20 World Cup 2022
2 3 4
Replies
45
Views
2K
Sharma Ji
Sharma Ji
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
India planning to travel to Pakistan for Asia Cup 2023: report
Replies
8
Views
134
Dalit
Dalit
AsianLion
India vs Namibia | Most Useless match of the T20 World Cup 2021
2 3 4 5
Replies
64
Views
3K
AsianLion
AsianLion
Pakistan Ka Beta
Pakistan beat India & winning the series 2-0 in Johannesburg, South Africa| September 11, 2022.
Replies
2
Views
140
Pakistan Ka Beta
Pakistan Ka Beta
INDIAPOSITIVE
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Clash "Most Viewed T20I Match": Broadcaster
Replies
2
Views
498
Musings
Musings

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom