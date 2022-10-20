T20 World Cup 2022: India vs Pakistan at MCG | 23rd Oct 2022 | The Biggest Match in the World

T20 World Cup 2022 Australia : India vs Pakistan at MCG | 23rd Oct 2022 | The Biggest Match in the world with over 1.6 Billion Viewers



The biggest rivalry existing in the world in any sport, the biggest match in the world, the fiercest match in any sport. Pakistan vs India is always a block buster. This world most viewed match will break hearts, break tv sets, break emotions, gives feelings of biggest disappointment, and the ultimate pressure test not just among players, officials but both countries alike through out the world.



People in million wants to come feel the atmosphere and on thier TV sets. All platforms of Social media, TV, Forums, twitter, Facebook are heading towards the big clash, Pakistan vs India.



Pakistan has already beaten India 2 times in recent past, where India has won 1 against Pakistan.



Threats of Rain in Melbourne, Australia with over 1,20,000 spectators to come to the biggest stadium MCG in Australia to watch the best viewing experience and feel the atmosphere.



Eventually the best and toughest team are looking to lift the World cup in Australia, the prized win.



With all political statements coming. Pakistan not looking to play India in coming Worldcup 2023 in india and India not willing to come to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2023, this is likely the last time two teams will play.



All discussion related to Pakistan vs India match here.