T20 World Cup 2021: Teams that "Failed" to Qualify for Semi-Finals



As far the current situation goes Teams that are confirmed Qualified for Semi-Finals are as of now:



(1) England & (2) Pakistan



Possible other 2 Semi-Finalists could be (3) Australia & (4) New Zealand



Teams that has "Failed" to Qualify sadly:



1) Bangladesh

2) West Indies

3) Srilanka

4) Scotland

5) Papua New Guinea

6) Oman

7) Ireland

8) Netherlands



The Other Teams "failing" to Qualify could be :



1) India

2) Afghanistan

3) Namibia

4) South Africa



The sad demise of cricket in countries. What do you think will the Semi-Final Qualifiers could change?