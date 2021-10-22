What's new

T20 World Cup 2021: Teams that "Failed" to Qualify for Semi-Finals

T20 World Cup 2021: Teams that "Failed" to Qualify for Semi-Finals

As far the current situation goes Teams that are confirmed Qualified for Semi-Finals are as of now:

(1) England & (2) Pakistan

Possible other 2 Semi-Finalists could be (3) Australia & (4) New Zealand

Teams that has "Failed" to Qualify sadly:

1) Bangladesh
2) West Indies
3) Srilanka
4) Scotland
5) Papua New Guinea
6) Oman
7) Ireland
8) Netherlands

The Other Teams failing to Qualify could be :

1) India
2) Afghanistan
3) Namibia
4) South Africa

The sad demise of cricket in countries. What do you think will it change?
 
