T20 World Cup 2021: Teams that "Failed" to Qualify for Semi-Finals
As far the current situation goes Teams that are confirmed Qualified for Semi-Finals are as of now:
(1) England & (2) Pakistan
Possible other 2 Semi-Finalists could be (3) Australia & (4) New Zealand
Teams that has "Failed" to Qualify sadly:
1) Bangladesh
2) West Indies
3) Srilanka
4) Scotland
5) Papua New Guinea
6) Oman
7) Ireland
8) Netherlands
The Other Teams failing to Qualify could be :
1) India
2) Afghanistan
3) Namibia
4) South Africa
The sad demise of cricket in countries. What do you think will it change?
