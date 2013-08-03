T-80 and T-84 Main Battle Tanks Information pool

Recently I came across some work done by tanknutdave explaining the evolution of T80 and I decided to post the information here. A lot of members says that some of our t80ud have advanced features of the t84 which we can discuss later on. I will also post the link of the yugoslavian m84 due to the fact that they as well as the ukranians have helped us in manufacturing the alkhalid. Basically its just an info pool/dedicated t80 discussion thread The Russian T-80 Series http://tanknutdave.com/the-russian-t-80-series/