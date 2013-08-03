T-80 and T-84 Main Battle Tanks Information pool

The system with optical sensors and thermal sensors is designed for detection of fire sources in the crew compartment and power pack compartment and quick suppression, generation of commands for ventilation activation and removal thermal decomposition products from the crew compartment.

Methods of activation - Automatically, vehicle mains is on / Manually, panel buttons of the driving compartment and power pack compartment

Response time – Crew compartment, not more than 0.15s / Power pack, not more than 0.10s

Fire suppression is exercised by filling the free space of the compartment with extinguishing compound where fire takes place.

For this article proposed are the bottles of 2 litre capacity filled with fire-extinguishing compound Chladon 114B2 or other compound (as agreed) under pressure of 75 kgf/cm2. The bottles are equipped with high-acting heads and pressure alarms.

To provide article survivability, the system has two bottles for each compartment (crew compartment and power pack compartment).

Dazzle painting

Dazzle is intended for decreasing visibility of a tank and distortion of its image. Dazzle painting used is of three colors. The main color is green, auxiliary color is yellow-gray and additional color is black. Desert color is also used for painting.

Natural camouflage clamps

Clamps for natural camouflage are intended for fastening on the tank branches, grass and so on. There are 24 clamps in the tank set.

Thermal insulation

Thermal insulation is intended for decreasing range and probability of tank detection with heat reconnaissance apparatus and high-precision home warheads.

The thermal insulation consists of ETC top plate blowing channels and reflective screens.

Engine smoke generator

Engine smoke generator is intended for laying smoke screen with the diesel fuel. Fuel consumption 10 to 12 litres/min.

The camouflage cover kit is intended to reduce:

1. The visual signature of the tank

2. The value of the tank’s effective surface of dispersion in order to decrease the distance of detection of the tank by means of radar-type detection stations and weapon guidance systems

3. The thermal irradiation of the heated outer surfaces of the tank in order to decrease the distance of detection of the tank by means of thermal imaging devices and to decrease the probability of ‘capturing’ the tank by infra-red homing warheads of anti-tank weapon systems (anti-tank guided missiles, mortar projectiles, artillery projectiles)

4. Level of reduction of power of the signal reflected from the camouflaged vehicle (in the band of 0.8-4 cm) within 18 dB

Reduction of probability of detection of the camouflaged tank by air-borne radar-type detection systems, at distances of 20 km or more (with the resolution on the terrain being 5-15 m), in comparison with the non-camouflaged tank at least by twice

Reduction of probability of ‘capturing’ the camouflaged tank by radar-type systems of weapon guidance, in comparison with the non-camouflaged tank at least by twice.

5. Probability of detection of the camouflaged vehicle on a airphoto (with the resolution on the terrain being at least 0.2 m) within 0.3

Distance at which the camouflaged vehicle cannot be recognised visually at least 1,000 m

Reduction of level of infra-red irradiation of the camouflaged vehicle, in comparison with the non-camouflaged vehicle at least by thrice

Colours being used protective green, grey-and-yellow, black

Self-entrenching device is intended for digging out individual trenches. It is mounted on the lower nose plate of the tank hull.

Blade is designed for cutting the soil, its displacement, bracings for keeping the blade in operational state during soil cutting, guiding planks – for keeping bracings and for blocking the blade from rotation and the clamp serves for keeping the blade in the move.

Self-entrenching device can take two positions - in stowing and in operation.

1. In stowing, the blade is fastened with two clamps to the lower plate of tank nose.

2. In operation position, the blade is lowered and when the tank moves forward, it cuts the soil by resting on the bracings. When tank moves backwards, the blade freely slips with its rear part along the soil surface without displacing the soil.

The tank provides for installation of track mine-clearing system (TMC) that allows to pave the way for tanks across mine fields.

To do that the tank hull is equipped with special weldings. Driver’s compartment provides place for connection to compressor and tank power supply for controlling the mine clearing system.

Individual set of SPTA is used for its assembly and maintenance. This set makes it possible to carry out the said work by tank crew.

Power pack is a system of units and assemblies that includes the engine and its service system as follows: fuel system, air feed system, oil system, cooling system, exhaust and heating systems. Power pack is operational in the ambient temperatures from -40 to +55 degrees Centigrade.

Engine – 6ТD-2 engine is a multifuel, 6-cylinder, double-stroke liquid cooled diesel engine.

Maximum output using diesel fuel – 882 kW (1200 hp)

Max. torque at diesel fuel at engine - crankshaft rotation speed at (1600±10) rpm 3135 N (320 kgf·m)

Rotational speed of the crankshaft at max. power – 2600 rpm

Specific fuel consumption at maximum power mode 211-231 g/kW·h - (155-170 g/hp·h)

Mass of the dry engine - 1180/1240 kg

Dimensions – length 1602mm / width 955mm / height 581mm

The engine is adapted for automatic transmission control. Regulator is equipped with the rack travel sensor of fuel pumps. Diesel has speed measuring device for recording the crankshaft rotational speed.

In electro-mechanical rotational speed governor used is a special mechanism restricting fuel delivery in the range of speeds from 800 to 2000 rpm. Due to that we provide reduction of optical density of exhaust gases at starting and free acceleration modes.

In this fuel apparatus used are nozzles with locking needle.

The engine consists of crankshaft mechanism, crank cases, cylinders, shifting over mechanism, compressor, gas turbine and hang-up assemblies: starter-generator, water pump, air compressor TK-150, regulator, fuel priming pump, fuel filters, high pressure fuel pumps, oil centrifugal filter, air distributor and other units.

Engine cylinders are arranged horizontally. Each cylinder has inlet ports and outlet ports. Inlet ports serve for blowing and filling the cylinders by air, outlet port provide exhaust gas withdrawal. Improved configuration of the inlet ports provides improvement of efficiency due to perfection of gas exchange process and mixture formation. Exhaust gases leaving the cylinders flow through the outlet collector to gas turbine.

Each cylinder holds two oppositely moving pistons. When they move to each other as close as possible formed is combustion chamber. Each piston is connected with its own crankshaft by the connecting rod. These pistons making their reciprocal motion open and close inlet and outlet ports and carry out the function of gas distribution mechanism. In these pistons used are the improved needle bearing of the upper head of the connecting rod and making it possible to increase maximum burning pressure, service life and reliability.

The compressor of inlet air provides improvement of the diesel parameter due to more efficient compression process attained by improved aerodynamics of flowing part.

Gas turbine converts the energy of exhaust gases into mechanical energy for driving the compressor.

The engine is mounted in the power pack compartment. Its installation does not require any adjustment. Axles of the engine crankshafts are arranged laterally to longitudinal tank axle.

The engine is fastened in three places. Two yokes fasten it in the rear part and pivoting bearing fastens it in the front.

1. Fuel tanks

2. Surge tank

3. Fuel distributing valve

4. External tank switch-off valve

5. Fuel priming pumps, fuel filling filter

6. Fuel pre-filter

7. Fuel fine filter

8. Centrifugal fuel pump

9. Fuel filling pump with a valve

10. Air separating tank

11. Reverse valve

12. Fuel gauges

13. Pipe-lines

Engine fuel is stored in the fuel tanks with a total capacity of 1,140 litres.

The following fuel is used - diesel fuel, jet engine fuel, petrol and mixtures of these type of fuel.

The system ensures supply of fuel to the engine from either of the fuel tank groups separately or from both of the fuel tank groups simultaneously.

The fuel system also ensures fuel supply to the auxiliary power unit, which is located on the right fender, by means of the pipe-lines going through the vehicle hull side.

Fuel can be replenished through the filling necks of the fuel tanks, as well as by using the filling pump.

Capacity of the internal fuel tanks – 575 lt

Capacity of the external fuel tanks – 570 lt

Capacity of the additional fuel drums – 380 (190х2) lt

The air system of the engine is intended to remove dust from the air that comes into the engine. Air purification is performed in three stages with ejection-type removal of dust. The first stage of air purification is performed at a bunker provided with an inertia grid, while the second and third stages, at a two-stage cassette-type air cleaner.

The system consists of an air cleaner with a dust removal ejector, air intake bunker with a inertia grid and ejector that removes dust from the inertia grid.

The air cleaner is a two-stage device: The first stage ensures a preliminary removal of dust from air with the efficiency of 99.78 %. After going through the second stage of air purification, the air is purified with the efficiency of up to 99.85 %. The cassettes are the second stage of the air cleaner.

Lubrication system is intended for oil arrangement in the tank, oil supply to the engine, cleaning and cooling of the oil used in the tank.

Engine lubrication system includes internal oil tank with intake filter; oil radiator; oil pump; priming pump; two exhaust pumps; centrifugal oil filter; oil-gauge, and pipelines.

Lubrication system – circulating, performed on the dry crank case principle.

A 105-litre oil tank is installed in the front part of engine compartment, between the bulkhead and the engine. Oil intake for engine supply is performed from the middle compartment, which is filled with oil from other compartments.

The system is equipped with minimum oil pressure sensor.

Cooling system Cooling system is liquid, high temperature system of closed type with forced circulation of coolant and ejection cooling of radiators, it is designed to provide thermal operation mode of the engine. Coolant priming through the engine (at engine crankshafts rotation speed 2600 rpm) is not less than 38 m3/hour. Refilling capacity – 94 litres. .

1. Ejector

2. Engine water pump

3. Radiators

4. Surge tank

5. Steam-admission valve

6. Preheater with air-heater

7. Engine inner chambers

8. Cooling belts of gas duct joint

9. Engine water dump valve

10. Preheater water dump valve and pipe lines. Main engine cooling system is connected to the APU, which is located on the right fender and provides cooling for operating APU.

Water radiators provide heat abstraction from coolant, and installed in the ejector box of engine compartment roof.

The system is equipped with coolant max temperature indicator and coolant level indicator, which give signal, when the coolant reaches maximal temperature.

The effectiveness of cooling system is regulated with the amount of gases, passing the ejector.

The system provides cooling outer airflow through radiators, using the energy of engine exhaust gases and exhaust gases release.

The system includes compensator; gas duct; adapter, weld to the right side of the engine compartment roof, together with by-pass gas duct, receiver with nozzle device and ejector setting.

To provide the cooling of the gas duct joint there are water sleeves with circulating coolant.

Heating system is the part of cooling system and is used to warm up the engine and the oil before engine start, as well as for keeping the engine ready to start at cold seasons.

Warming up of the engine is performed with the help of warmed by preheater coolant. Exhaust gases of preheater warm oil in the engine oil tank.

Heating system includes - preheater, engine oil tank flue tube and pipe lines.

Preheater is used for coolant warming and providing its circulation through the cooling system pipes at engine warming up, and oil warming by engine oil tank exhaust gases.

Starting methods:

Main – by electric starter from four storage batteries

Auxiliary - by compressed air from air bottles

Combined - electric starter from SB and compressed air simultaneously

From outer source - electrical energy or compressed air of similar vehicle is used

Push starting used - when there is no chance to start the engine with all the above mentioned methods

Means to facilitate the starting

Reversible transmission is intended to increase the tank speed at forward motion and reverse movement. The enhanced gears of reverse movement provide when necessary quick change of position in combat conditions without tank turning.

Reversible transmission consists of two gear boxes with coaxially attached reversible final drives.

Speeds at various gears:

Forward gears Reverse gears

Number of gear Speed (km/h) Number of gear

1 8,4 Reverse 1 10,7

2 15,7 Reverse. 2 19,8

3 19,8 Reverse 3 25,0

4 24,8 Reverse 4 31,3

5 34,2

6 47,2

7 69,3

Reverse 4,8

The complex movement control system (CMCS) is designed to ensure the tank mobility and controllability (=agility) under different road conditions as well as to minimize the driver’s fatigue.

The CMCS fulfills the following functions:

1. Tank take-off and forward/reverse motion

2. Automatic gear shifting depending upon road conditions

3. Smooth change of the tank turning radius

4. Manual (overriding) transmission control mode within 6 forward and 4 reverse gears

5. Locking in case of driver wrong actions

6. Built-in check of the movement control equipment

Technical characteristics of the CMCS:

1. Automated operation mode

2. Number of gear Speed (km/h)

3. Forward 1-7 0-69,3

4. Reverse 1-4 0-31,3

5. Manual control mode

6. Forward 1…6 0…69,3

7. Reverse 1…3 0…25,0

Running gear consists of track mover and cushion system.

Track mover with rear placement of drive sprockets consists of two idler wheels with track tensioning mechanisms, two sprocket wheels, two tracks, twelve road wheels, ten supporting wheels.

Cushion system consists of twelve personal torsion suspensions and six hydraulic telescopic shock-absorbers.

Idler wheel is made of cast steel / Track tensioner is crank-type, with hour-glass worm pair / Diameter of idler wheel is 514 mm.

Drive sprocket consists of cast disc, two gear rings, attached with bolts and nuts, and restraining disc, that provides firm gearing of track with sprocket wheel.

To provide firm gearing while moving along the marshland and alike road conditions, there is a sprocket wheel cleaner installed aboard the main battle tank.

Diameter of sprocket wheel gearing 630mm.

Road wheels are twodiscs with outer shock absorption made of high quality rubber, that allows tank to move on high speed for a long period of time. Discs of the road wheels are made of high-strength aluminium alloy, they are attached to the hub with the help of bolts, which allows to change them quickly when damaged.

Road wheel diameter – 670mm

Width of road wheel tyre – 170mm

Track with replaceable rubber pads includes parallel rubber-metal joint, rubberized running-track and removable rubber shoes; allows the tank to move on the asphalt road without damaging it. The removable rubber shoes are attached to the track grooves and locked with spring lock. Due to the customer requirements the SPTU can include steel grousers to enhance cohesion with the ground, when moving on ice or ground with low bearing capacity.

Number of track-links in the track – 80pcs

Track step - 164mm

Track width – 580 or 600mm

Track support rollers are single-tyre, consist of rim with tyre made of high quality rubber, seals and fastening elements.

Track support roller - outer diameter 225mm

Track support roller – width 125mm

Torsion bars are high quality, torsion strength is 14000 kgf/cm2, provide full suspension movement of 410 mm. Torsion bars are located from side to side, with mutual displacement 100 mm.

Shock absorbers are hydraulic, telescopic, double-acting, installed on first, second and sixth suspensions. Shock absorbers use sealing made of heat-resistant rubber, that provide firm sealing at temperature up to 220°С. Besides, there is a heat restraint installed in the shock absorber, which prevents the shock absorber from heating higher than 220°С.

Working stroke – 225mm

Piston diameter – 90mm

Piston-rod diameter – 40mm

Maximum direct stroke resistance - 15 ton-force

Deep fording equipment (DFE) provides for negotiating the water obstacle up to 1.8 m deep without special preparation of the tank («Brod» mode) and water obstacles up to 5 m after installation of special removable assemblies of DFE («PH» mode), as well as engaging in combat after negotiating the obstacle without any special works that require the crew to leave the tank. DFE set includes removable and stationary assemblies.

Removable assemblies include:

1. Air supply pipe

2. Exhaust pipe with wire rope to disengage the lock

3. Nose bilge pump valve

4. Coax MG port sealing

5. Gun muzzle end sealing

6. Rope with caps for sealing the AIU intake valves of PRHR-M1

7. Back-up communication system, input with signal lamp. Air intake pipe is used for supply of air to the engine of the completely tight tank while moving under water.

Exhaust pipe is used for exhausting the fumes to atmosphere while moving under water at the depth of 5 m to exclude penetration of water into exhaust channel when the engine is shut off.

Nose bilge pump valve prevents the water from penetrating into the tank through the water discharge port with the inoperative pump.

Signal lamp is used to mark the place of the tank while moving through the water obstacle in night conditions.

The set of removable equipment is supplied to the tank in a separate box bearing the tank number.

In view of using the DFE while negotiating the water obstacles at the distance of not more than a day’s range, the DFE removable equipment may be stowed on the tank.

TNPO-160 vision block - Prism with heating of inlet and outlet windows

commander’s station – 1 unit is installed and 1 unit is available in SPTA kit

driver’s station – 3 units are installed in shaft and 1 unit is available in SPTA kit

Magnification – 1

Field of view – in elevation 5dg / in azimuth 36dg

Angle of vision in azimuth - 78dg

Periscopicity - 160mm

TNP-165A vision block – Type Prism

Commander’s – 2 in the hatch cover

Gunner’s – 3 in the turret and 1 in SPTA kit

Magnification - 1

Field of view – in elevation 8dg / in azimuth 36dg

Angle of vision in azimuth – 74dg

Periscopicity – 165mm

Hydraulic pneumatic cleaning is designed for cleaning of vision devices and protection glass from mud by fluid and from dust and snow – by air.

TVN-5 driver’s night vision device - Periscopic, binocular, with image intensifier of the 2nd generation

Number – 1

Magnification – 1x

Field of view – in the vertical plane 27dg / in the horizontal plane 36dg

Distance of vision of the flat road – in the passive mode at NNIL from 3·10 -3 to 5·10 -3 lx at least 180m / in the active mode at NNIL of at least 3· 10 -3 lx at least 80m.

Type – directional gyro Model GPK-59

The navigation support system (NSS) ensures the solution of the following tasks:

1. Determination of own coordinates X, Y and the bearing grid angle a in the rectangular coordinate system using the SN-3700 radio-navigation equipment (RNE);

2. Generation, transmission and receipt of commands with coordinates of destination points;

3. Gathering of information about subordinates location;

4. Input, storage and processing of route points (up to 50 pcs)and movement along the route, number of control points for each route up to 50;

5. Information, transmission and receiving of telecode (textual) messages via the radio channel;

6. Indication at the driver’s station of information of direction and value of angle of turn to the point of destination.

Accuracy (standard deviation) of the tank location coordinates determination when operating on the following systems signals:

1. GPS NAVSTAR 40 m

2. GLONASS 30 m

3. GPS NAVSTAR/GLONASS 20 m

4. Quantity of routes being set Up to 10

5. Quantity of control points for each route Up to 50

6. Gathering of information about the subordinate tanks location, transmission of destination points coordinates and textual information is provided in 7. The units up to the tank battalion level inclusive Yes

8. Time of transmission and receipt of information in digital radio channel and range of communication To be determined by specifications of standard means of communication.

9. Accuracy of presenting the current time (with allowance for the correction for the zone time) 1s

10. Time of readiness for operation, max – under the “cold” start 180s / under the “hot” start 15s

Built-in control system – Yes

1KPI commander’s information panel is designed for input by means of key-boards into the system of initial settings, codes, commands, requests, destination and control points coordinates, as well as telecode messages that are generated from the Russian language symbols or Latin alphabet and digital symbols on the display of alphabet-digital and graphic information, received or input from outside through the radio station or from navigation equipment. It is also used to set the status of the tank – the commander of the respective level (up to the battalion commander) or subordinate (linear) of the respective unit.

1KBI-N information unit provides for:

1. Reading of input data and commands from 1KPI panel keyboard and its processing

2. Exchange of information ans commands with NSS and radio station

3. Processing of information received from NSS and radio station

solution of tasks of:

1. Computing the current coordinates and directional angle

2. Receipt and transmission of commands with coordinates of point of destination

3. Gathering of information on location of subordinates

4. Input, storage and operation of route points

5. Receipt and transmission of telecode messages

6. Indication of angle of turn to the driver

7. Controlling the indicator (screen) of 1KPI panel (indication of information and command messages). 1KVI panel is designed for providing the information for the driver about the value and direction of the tank angle of turn to the point of destination.

SN-3700 radio-navigation equipment provides for continuous monitoring of the tank coordinates, its route (only on move) and time according to radio signals of navigation space craft of GLONASS and GPS NAVSTAR via open codes at any point of the globe at any point of time and any meteo conditions.

Remarks:

1.The data on the own tank position, subordinate tanks, points of destination and route points are displayed on the screen of 1KPI in text of graphic format (at the discretion of the commander)

2.VHF radio stations are used in NSS for exchange of commands, navigation and telecode information via digital radio channel

VHF radio set – Type VHF, Tx/Rx Model R-030U

Operation frequency band - 30-110 MHz

Nominal output power – 30 W (at reduced power 1 W)

Max. communication range in - the cross-country 20-25 km

Transmitter operation modes – 1.Fixed frequency / 2.Pseudo-random operation frequency tuning (POFT), average number of band tuning is 312,5 per second

Modulation type 1.F3 – for fixed frequencies

2.F1 – for (POFT)

Number of pre-fixed frequencies 1.For fixed frequencies – 16 frequencies

2.For POFT – 16 channels

Operation modes:

1.Simplex

2.Semi-duplex

3.Duty reception

4.Simplex in one channel and duty reception in another channel

Transmitted information:

1.Analog (audio) information providing code conversion (technical concealment)

2.Digital information

3.Short alpha-numeric code messages

4.Individual, group and tone calls

Information transmission speed in the digital channel 1 200, 2 400, 4 800, 9 600, 16 000 bit/s

Built-in test system Available, provides accuracy replacement up to typical component

HF radio set – Type HF, Tx/Rx Model R-163-50K

Operation frequency band – 2000-29999 kHz over a step of 1 kHz

Number of pre-fixed frequencies – 16

Communication range – vertical rod antenna 250km / inclined rod antenna 250km / dipole antenna 350km

Model – AVSK-1

Number of subscribers – 4, taking in view a socket of troop commander

Headset – ShSh1

Diesel-electric auxiliary power unit is designed to supply power of tank users while at stop and with the main engine shut-off. The auxiliary power unit is arranged on the right fender in tight armoured box and connected to electrical, fuel and main engine cooling systems.

Components

Diesel 468A

DC starter-generator

Fuel consumption at max output mode, max 4 kg/hr

Time of start of drive engine without pre-start preparation, max30s

Continuous operation time, min 24hr

Type of scheme – DC, single line (for emergency lightening – two line)

Mains voltage – is 22.5 – 28.5 V

Mains protection system – Automatic circuit breakers and fuses

Type – Lead-acid battery

Model – 12SТ-85

Quantity – 4

Electric capacity of one battery – 85 A·hr

Total electric capacity of batteries - 340 A·hr

Rated voltage of a battery – 24V

Relay-regulator Model – RN505M1

Rotary junction box Model - VKU-1

DC starter-generator Model – SG-18-1S

The driver’s digital instrument panel is intended to control the tank’s systems:

1. Operation of the pre-heater

2. Main engine pre-starting and starting

3. Traffic lights operation

4. Emergency warning

5. Indication of current parameters of the engine and transmission

6. Protection of the engine against wrong actions of the driver during engine pre-starting and starting

Overall dimensions – 640x390x235mm / Weight 22 kg

Components of the driver’s digital instrument panel:

1. Engine and transmission current parameter indication panel

2. Engine pre-starting and starting control panel

3. Air intake device pipe, bilge pump and directional gyro control panel

4. Traffic lights control panel

5. Fuel and oil level indication panel

6. Transmission control equipment protection and switching-on unitT

The driver’s digital instrument panel is connected to the vehicle mains (V/DC) and ensures the following:

1. Displaying information about the parameters of the vehicle with the aid of the current parameter indication panel (vehicle speed, vehicle mileage, engine crankshaft rotation speed, engine coolant temperature, engine oil temperature, engine oil pressure, transmission oil pressure, engine operation time, vehicle mains voltage, value of the currant in the circuit of charging/discharging the storage batteries)

2. Odisplaying information about the amount of fuel and oil available in the vehicle

3. Control of the actuating mechanisms (by means of using relevant buttons and toggle switches)

4. Automated procedure for preparation of the engine for starting

5. Control of the outer lighting/warning devices (headlights, marker lights, turning lights, horn signal)

The air conditioning system is intended to ensure crew comfort in the crew compartment by means of cooling, drying, heating and ventilating the air in the compartment.

The air conditioning system consists of two air conditioners (one is installed in the tank hull, and the other, in the tank turret). This approach makes it possible to ensure efficient processing of air in both the driver’s compartment and the fighting compartment of the tank.

Either of the air conditioners comprises a compressing-and-condensing unit, air processing unit, power unit, control panel, connecting pipes and electrical cables.

The air conditioner is a steam-compressing unit, which is installed in the turret or in the hull of the tank and consists of two main units: compressing-and-condensing unit and air processing unit. The compressing-and-condensing unit is connected to outside air, while the air processing unit sucks in and then lets out the air of the crew compartment. The compressing-and-condensing unit is water-tight, so there is no need for any preparation of the unit before water obstacle crossing.

Heating is ensured by installing electric heaters in the air processing unit.

Total weight - 51ton’s

Crew – 3

Power-to-weight ratio - at least 18.2 kW (24.7 hp/t)

Specific ground pressure – within 0.097 MPa (0.97 kgf/cm2)

Operating temperature - range -40 to +55 °C

Main dimensions – Length gun forward 9720mm / gun rearward 9750mm / hull 7075mm / Width without removable side skirts 3400mm / with removable side skirts – 4176mm

Length of track on ground - 4290mm

Ground clearance - 470-500mm

Track - 2800mm

Operational data (single tank in various terrain conditions)

Movement speed – Average (on dry natural soil road) 40-45km/h / Maximum (on hard-surface road) 70km/h

In reverse gear – Minimum 4.8km/h / maximum 31.3km/h

Fuel consumption per 100km – on dry natural soil road 325-370lt / on hard-surface road up to 300lt

Cruising distance – on dry natural soil road by using fuel from main fuel tanks 350km / by using fuel from additional fuel tanks 450km

Gradient – 32 degrees

Side slope – 25 degrees

Trench – 2.85m

Obstacle – 1m

Deep fording – (without preparation) 1.8m

Crossing water obstacles by using deep water fording equipment – depth 5m / width no limits

Ammunition for the main gun - 46 (28 in automatic loader)

Gun ammunition types - HE-FRAG, APFSDS, HEAT, GM

KT-7.62 machine gun - 1250rds (250×5)

KT-12.7 machine gun - 450 rds (150×3)

AKS submachine gun - 450 rds

F-1 hand grenades – 10

Aerosol grenades – 12

