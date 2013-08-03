T-80 and T-84 Main Battle Tanks Information pool

/ Register

    Recently I came across some work done by tanknutdave explaining the evolution of T80 and I decided to post the information here. A lot of members says that some of our t80ud have advanced features of the t84 which we can discuss later on. I will also post the link of the yugoslavian m84 due to the fact that they as well as the ukranians have helped us in manufacturing the alkhalid. Basically its just an info pool/dedicated t80 discussion thread









    The Russian T-80 Series


    [​IMG]



    http://tanknutdave.com/the-russian-t-80-series/
     
    The Ukrainian T-80UD Main Battle Tank

    [​IMG][​IMG][​IMG]

    Pakistani T-80UD

    [​IMG]

    http://tanknutdave.com/the-ukrainian-t-80ud-main-battle-tank/
     
    The Ukrainian T-84 Oplot Main Battle Tank

    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
     
    The Ukrainian T-84 Oplot Main Battle Tank contin....

     
    The M-84

    Yugoslavia was another country to licence build the Russian T-72. After the Yugoslavian Government secured the license the first prototypes were developed in 1982 for field testing and production began sometime in 1983. The first production vehicles were completed in 1984, hence the 84 in it&#8216;s designation. The principle improvements over the T-72 was an improved composite armour, a locally manufactured fire control system and a 12-cylinder water-cooled V46-6 diesel engine generating 780hp.

    The M-84A
    The M-84AB
    M-91 Whirlwind
    [​IMG]
    M-84A4
    The M-95 Degman
    The M-84D
    M-2001
    The Yugoslavian (former) M-84 Series | TankNutDave








    PAK tanks

    http://i.imgur.com/KYyM2.jpg
    http://i.imgur.com/DLVPy.jpg
    http://i.imgur.com/7PgKt.jpg
    http://i.imgur.com/DXb4a.jpg

    http://i.imgur.com/RVRck.jpg
    http://i.imgur.com/RZIuB.jpg
    http://i.imgur.com/Y7uEH.jpg
    http://i.imgur.com/HvBhJ.jpg
    http://i.imgur.com/QmXbP.jpg
    http://i.imgur.com/18HAQ.jpg
    http://i.imgur.com/MAbm9.jpg
    http://i.imgur.com/SyuP5.jpg
    http://i.imgur.com/Klgds.jpg
    http://i.imgur.com/bI1KG.jpg
    http://i.imgur.com/Bklb8.jpg
    http://i.imgur.com/VXypO.jpg
    http://i.imgur.com/V9YXc.jpg
    http://i.imgur.com/JjYOo.jpg
    http://i.imgur.com/DZ1qL.jpg
    http://i.imgur.com/C2s5P.jpg
    http://i.imgur.com/EU0O7.jpg
    http://i.imgur.com/N1p5b.jpg
    http://i.imgur.com/4S10y.jpg
    http://i.imgur.com/4S10y.jpg
    http://i.imgur.com/Qb49Z.jpg
    http://i.imgur.com/NDIaD.jpg
    http://i.imgur.com/HqvBC.jpg
    http://i.imgur.com/38m5A.jpg

    http://i.imgur.com/NdmE5.jpg
    http://i.imgur.com/IRL8b.jpg
    http://i.imgur.com/JKQuG.jpg
    http://i.imgur.com/MaK2c.jpg
    http://i.imgur.com/i0XHB.jpg
    http://i.imgur.com/Sw23k.jpg
    http://i.imgur.com/Jy6yE.jpg
    http://i.imgur.com/vSZZP.jpg
    http://i.imgur.com/bEDpJ.jpg
    TYPE 69-II
    http://i.imgur.com/QfKI4.jpg
    Type-85-II
    http://i.imgur.com/zdfHj.jpg
    alkhalid
    http://i.imgur.com/asHYh.jpg
    Type-69II
    http://i.imgur.com/R60G6.jpg
    http://i.imgur.com/U1rCM.jpg

    Type-85-II modified to T-85-III
    http://i.imgur.com/XWm30.jpg
    http://i.imgur.com/YyTeT.jpg
    http://i.imgur.com/Xl2kp.jpg
    http://i.imgur.com/S4AQc.png
    http://i.imgur.com/WjbZ6.jpg

    http://i.imgur.com/Glrah.jpg
    http://i.imgur.com/4mRs7.jpg
    http://i.imgur.com/Ur9k9.jpg


    http://i.imgur.com/NlDp6.jpg
    http://i.imgur.com/3CSRA.jpg
    http://i.imgur.com/Unlh3.jpg
    http://i.imgur.com/DeeDi.jpg
    http://i.imgur.com/HgbPI.jpg
    http://i.imgur.com/bWtbt.jpg
    http://i.imgur.com/Ot51p.jpg
    http://i.imgur.com/CyInI.jpg
    http://i.imgur.com/Qb29n.jpg
    http://i.imgur.com/FMYA6.jpg
    http://i.imgur.com/FsFbx.jpg

    type 59
    http://i.imgur.com/LvPVB.jpg
    alzarrar
    http://i.imgur.com/BQfMy.jpg


    ak
    [http://i.imgur.com/HK1RK.jpg

    az
    http://i.imgur.com/X03HT.jpg
    http://i.imgur.com/lkLWD.jpg
    type59
    http://i.imgur.com/8v6A8.jpg
    t80
    http://i.imgur.com/r2NAo.jpg
    http://i.imgur.com/5P3Un.jpg
    http://i.imgur.com/VgOtL.jpg

    These links have a considerable number of t80ud pics
     
    A prototype of the T-80 (Re-292) with a 152mm gun and modular armor. From the little that is in early / mid 90s
    [​IMG]

    T-80BV
    [​IMG]

    [​IMG][​IMG][​IMG]
    Yard full of T-80B and T-80U/UD

    [​IMG]
    T-80BV

    [​IMG][​IMG]
    T-80U/UD
    [​IMG]
    PT-76.
    [​IMG]
    BMP-1
     
    [​IMG][​IMG]
    T-80UD.

    T-80 in Yemen
    [​IMG]

    [​IMG][​IMG][​IMG]

    t80 east germany
    [​IMG]

    T-80BV in the Far East
    [​IMG][​IMG]

    [​IMG]
     
    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    Modernization of T-80 in Russia

    After the disintegration of the USSR seemed that the development and modernization of the T-80 was over. One of the factories, with great influence, went to Ukraine, Leningrad closed shortly and the only one left, Omsk, entered into a long agony to go bankrupt in 2002. The design bureau was transferred to Uralvagonzavod, which makes the T-90.

    T-80 in the Factory Repair 61 (Sergei Vladimirovich, Ïàðòèçàíñêàÿ Áàçà (Ðàáîòàåò íà Invision Power Board))


    Nonetheless, the T-80 remained an important carriage Russian armed in the military. After 1991 Russia retained most, with Ukraine and Belarus inherited a small amount. Production was remarkable, more than 5,000 copies in all versions.
    Russia operates three versions:

    - T-80B: latest version to be mass produced. Ride a 1A33 fire control, armor Kontakt-1 ERA and a turbine GTD-1100T.
    - T-80U: improved version with more armor and a GTD-1250 turbine for more power (since 1990). Your shot is higher (1st 45), but not mounted a thermal camera.
    - T-80UD: diesel version of the T-80U with a motor 1.000HP 6TD-1.

    In these versions, UD had no future. This car was produced in Ukraine and it was clear that Russia was not going to buy spare parts from a direct competitor. The number operated, although higher than Ukraine itself, was not very high. In fact operated with a single division, the 4th Armored Kantemirovskaya, famous for being deployed in Moscow during the 1991 coup.

    The T-80U were not very numerous, as it began during perestroika, and tank production was drastically reduced. The T-80B is the most common model, and a tank is much easier to modernize the T-72 because they have a modern fire control, including ballistic computer, wind sensor and other elements.

    In 2005 modernized versions officially entered service. They are called T-80uA and T-80EU-1 (not to be confused with the T-80UE 90. The T-80uA is a simple upgrade of U. The T-80UE-1 is somewhat more complex. When the T-80UD exhausted its useful life and are sent to stores / scrap, the tower were removed and mounted on a T-80BV. This way you can recycle a portion of the car. --translation


    [​IMG]

    The modernization is focused on fire control and turbine. These models use a computer pass 1A45-1. The big news is the presence of a thermal imager pleated, French-Belarusian origin. This is a huge improvement because the vast majority of Russian tanks lacks these teams. At the same time, stabilization and precision is higher. Some recent photos show that they have received BMS control systems.
    [​IMG]
    BMS System in T-80

    T-84 with Kontakt 5 ERA
    [​IMG]
    http://forum.milua.org//files/dfds_289.jpg
    [​IMG]
     
    [​IMG]
    The T-84 is the latest Ukrainian development of the T-80 series, designed by KMDB in Kharkiv. A main design objective was to make Ukraine's arms industry independent of Russia's, after resulting difficulties in fulfilling a contract to supply T-80UD tanks to Pakistan. An external difference from earlier models is the new Ukrainian welded turret, replacing the T-80's Russian-built cast turret (some T-80s shipped to Pakistan were fitted with the T-84 welded turret, but lack other T-84 improvements)
     
    [​IMG]
    Tank turret with poured base, reinforced roof and front arc.

    [​IMG][​IMG][​IMG][​IMG]
    Niche to rear of turret with &#8220;ejectable&#8221; plates.

    ÑÐ°Ð½Ðº ÐÐ±ÑÐµÐºÑ 292
     
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    t80u
    [​IMG]
    t84

    Contrary to the basic believe of the western and even Russian public T-72 is not a development of T-64A (the Soviet Main Battle Tank). T-72 vas development of Ural design bureau experimental tank that lost the competition to T-64 predecessor o. 430. That is why T-72 use the 22 rounds autoloader previously planned for modernized T-62. A completely different drivetrain and different turret.
    The T-72 series itself was a &#8220;mobilization&#8221; tank of the soviet army. It was designed for mass production in war time in huge numbers.

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    T-72 predecessor o. 140 and 167

    [​IMG]

    The most important threads of Soviet tank development before 1966

    Basically the first automatic fire control and gun-lunched missile appeared on T-64B in 1976. Then it was installed on T-80. The automatic fire control was never installed on T-72 or it&#8217;s versions.
    The same story with armor &#8211; while the T-64-s and T-80 was equipment with high cost composite armor the T-72 had the simplest possible sand rods and then reflecting plates which were much less valuable than advanced compositions of T-80U &#8230;
    So the key idea is that T-72 was not the primary Soviet tank, it was exported worldwide to any nation possible. While no T-64 or T-80 was ever exported (After Soviet Union T-80U was exported to ROK, Cyprus and T-80UD to Pakistan)&#8230;

    [​IMG]

    The most important threads of Soviet tank development after 1966

    FIRE CONTROL

    1-st T-72 and T-80/64 were equipped with different guns.
    T-80/64 received newest guns much before T-72-variants.

    T-64 fire control consists of (basic information)

    Targeting complex 1A34
    -laser sight 1G42 with block of shot permission 1G43 and tank ballistic computer 1V517.
    The AUTOMATIC sensors of entering information are
    Heel sensor 1B14
    Wind sensor 1B11
    relative bearing sensor
    tank speed sensor

    The following information is entered before combat manually is temperature of the air, type of ammunition batch, atmosphere pressure, charge temperature, air temperature, barrel wear.

    In the automatic fire control the correction factor for target range, tank speed, target speed, wind are entered automatically. The gunner just puts the mark on the target and the gun is adjusted automatically to required position, the mark does not change it&#8217;s position.


    What is T-72B fire control &#8211;

    The automatic fire control was not installed on T-72.
    Instead of ballistic computer the tank is equipped with ballistic corrector.
    The correction factor for target range tank speed, target speed, wind are not entered automatically. The wind correction factor is measured &#8220;by eye&#8221; (until the last serial versions and T-72C).
    The gunner puts the mark on the target measures the range with LRF, the mark moves lover depending on range &#8230; It requires more time then with automatic FCS.
    Another diference of T-72B from T-64/80B is that T-72 can not fire guided missiles while moving&#8230;

    [​IMG]

    placements of fire control elements inside the T-72B combat compartament

    1 &#8211; executive cylinder of vertical drive VN
    2 &#8211; Block for entering corrections
    3 &#8211; guidance block for 9K120
    4 &#8211; control block
    5 &#8211; converter for 9K120
    6 &#8211; electric module of 1A40-1
    7 &#8211; round
    8 &#8211; guided missile
    9 &#8211; block for entering range
    10 &#8211; horizontal drive GN
    12 &#8211; electric machine booster
    13 &#8211; 1K13 sight
    14 - 1A40-1 targeting complex



     
    All right guys, the thread is open. Ive posted the links and quoted the different data I had come across regarding the t-80ud. Now the forum has a dedicated t80ud thread as well as the ak info pool thread

    happy posting:)

    [​IMG]
     
    T-80UD MBT

    The T-80UD MBT armament includes a 125mm gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun and 12.7mm anti-aircraft machine gun. The tank crew is also equipped with sub-machine guns, hand grenades and a signal pistol.

    The main armament comprises a 125mm KBA3 smoothbore gun fed by a carousel-type automatic loader and fitted with a thermal sleeve and fume extractor (bore evacuator). The main gun has a quick-replacement barrel which can be changed under field conditions without the need to remove the gun from the tank.

    The number of rounds that T-80UD could carry is 45 two-piece rounds (projectile and charge), of which 28 rounds are placed in the automatic loader, with the remainder being stored at the driver's station and in the fighting compartment. Types of ammunition that can be fired by the gun include APFSDS (armour-piercing fin-stabilised discarding sabot), HEAT (high explosive anti-tank), HE-FRAG (high explosive fragmentation) rounds and laser beam-riding guided missiles.

    The specific feature of the tank is that it is fitted with a guided missile system to enable the main gun to fire a laser guided missile with a maximum range of 5,000 m. The missile consists of two parts. The first part includes a pusher and an equipment compartment with control surface device. The second part includes a sustainer engine and a tandem warhead. Both parts are stowed in the automatic loader in the same way as conventional ammunition.The two parts get united into one body in the gun bore at the moment of firing.

    The missile can be fired while both the tank and target are moving. The tandem warhead enables the missile to defeat targets fitted with explosive reactive armour with a high degree of efficiency.

    Although the primary role of the missile is to engage battle tanks operating at ranges beyond the effective range of the 125mm tank gun firing conventional ammunition, it can also be fired against other battlefield targets such as hovering helicopters and pillboxes.

    The coaxial machine gun can be aimed and fired from either gunner's or commander's station.

    The anti-aircraft machine gun is mounted on the commander's cupola and is intended for use in the ground/air and ground/ground roles being aimed and fired while remaining in the vehicle under full armour protection from the commander's station. The machine gun can be elevated from -5° to +70° and traversed through +/-75° to the right and left of the vehicle longitudinal axis, or through +360° together with the tank turret. The machine gun is fitted with a vertical stabilisation system providing stabilisation in the vertical angle range of -3° to +20°.
    Fire Control System

    The T-80UD is fitted with an advanced fire control system, and either the gunner or commander can lay and fire the main armament at stationary and moving targets while the tank is stationary or moving with a high first round hit probability.

    The fire control system comprises a gunner's 1G46 day sight, gunner's TO1-KO1E night vision system, commander's PNK-4S observation and sighting system, PZU-7 anti-aircraft sight, 1ETs29 anti-aircraft machine gun mount control system, 1V528-1 ballistic computer with input information sensors, 2E42 armament stabiliser and other devices.

    The gunner's 1G46 day sight has a two-axis stabilised line of sight and incorporates a laser range-finder and a missile guidance capability.

    In the standard version the gunner has a TO1-KO1E sighting system with TPN-4E image intensification sight, but as an option, the Buran-Catherine-E thermal imaging sight can be fitted.

    The commander's PNK-4S observation and sighting system comprises a commander's TKN-4S combined day/night sight and a gun position sensor. The commander's TKN-4S combined sight is stabilised in the vertical plane and has three channels: a day unity vision channel, a day channel with magnification of x8 and a night channel with magnification of 5.4x. A simple switch enables the commander to change from the daylight channel to the night (image intensification) channel and back again.

    The commander's anti-aircraft sight enables the commander to engage air targets by using the anti-aircraft machine gun from within the safety of the turret.

    In order to calculate ballistic corrections, the 1V528-1 ballistic computer automatically takes into account all the inputs from the sensors including tank speed, angular target speed, gun trunnion axis cant, crosswind speed, target range, and course angle. Additionally, the following parameters are manually input: ambient air temperature, charge temperature, barrel wear ambient air pressure and so on. The computer also computes the time when the high-explosive fragmentation projectile with controlled detonation should be detonated over the target.

    The fire control system has a so-called fire gating capability, i.e., after the gun firing button has been pushed, the gun will only fire when the misalignment between the line of sight and the gun bore axis is within pre-determined limits. The fire gate size is adjusted when calibrating the fire control system after installing it in the tank.

    To enable a broad sector of terrain to be observed, the crew members are provided with unity magnification periscope vision blocks.


    T-80UD main battle tank with its ammo

    Protection

    The armour protection of the T-80UD, which includes advanced multi-layer armour and explosive reactive armour package for the turret and chassis, provides to the T-80UD a high level of battlefield survivability.

    The T-80UD can disguise itself on the battlefield by laying a smoke/aerosol screen. Mounted on either side of the turret is a bank of four electrically operated smoke grenade launchers.

    The T-80UD can lay its own smoke screen by injecting diesel fuel in the engine exhaust (i.e. by using so-called engine smoke emitter).

    To reduce the thermal signature of the tank on the battlefield, the T-80UD power pack compartment top deck is fitted with special heat insulation.


    Explosive reactive armour installed on the glacis plate

    Mobility

    The T-80UD is powered by a model 6TD-1 6-cylinder diesel engine developing 1,000 hp.

    The air inlet of the engine allows air to be ducted from the least dusty quarter and enables water obstacles to be crossed to a water depth of 1.8 m without preparation.

    There are two parts to the air filtration system, the centrifugal pre-cleaners and the air cleaner casing. This enables the tank to be operated in hot and dusty conditions for up to 1,000 km without a change of filters and to carry out combat under radioactive conditions.

    The suspension is of the torsion bar type with each side having six dual rubber-tyred road wheels with the idler at the front, drive sprocket at the rear and track support rollers.

    The upper part of the suspension is covered by a skirt, the forward part of which is armoured (fitted with explosive reactive armour).

    A rubber mat hangs at the front of the vehicle and this helps to keep down dust.


    Fording without preparation and with preparation

    Other Features

    The T-80UD MBT standard equipment also includes an NBC system, provision for deep fording, fire detection/suppression system, radiation shielding and a dozer blade mounted under the front of the hull.

    The NBC protection system protects the crew and inner equipment of the tank against the effects of nuclear explosions, radioactive dust, toxic agents and bacteriological materials.

    The deep fording equipment enables the tank to cross water obstacles to a water depth of 5 m (1.8 m deep water obstacles can be crossed without preparation).

    The fire detection/suppression system enables internal fires to be detected and suppressed in both crew compartment and power pack compartment.

    The radiation shielding is designed in the form of liner fixed on both internal and external surfaces of the tank.

    The dozer blade enables the tank to dig up a tank caponier within 15-40 minutes depending on the type of ground.

    The T-80UD can be fitted with various types of mine-clearing system at the front of the hull including KMT-6 plough-type system and KMT-7 roller-type system. Two long-range fuel tanks and an unditching beam can be mounted at the rear of the hull.

    The T-80UD MBT design and configuration can be changed to suit foreign customers' specific requirements.



    Self-entrench device



    KMT-6 mine-clearing system

    Support Vehicles

    The following key support vehicles can also be supplied to provide the T-80UD MBT with technical and logistic support during its operational life:

    armoured repair and recovery vehicle (based on the T-80UD chassis)
    armoured vehicle-launched bridge (based on the T-80UD chassis)
    tracked carrier with a carrying capacity of 12 t (its main sub-assemblies are similar to those of the T-80UD);
    various tank maintenance mobile workshops (based on the chassis of cross-country vehicles)
    Product Support

    Throughout the operational life of the T-80UD MBT the KMDB and its sub-contractors provide users with the following product support:

    training courses
    training equipment
    assistance and advice on equipment management
    in-country support
    scaling and supply of spare parts
    post-design services
    publications


    Two-view general arrangement drawing of the T-80UD MBT

    Participation in Comparative Evaluation Trials

    The T-80UD MBT was demonstrated and subjected to trials in Pakistan in 1993 and 1995 to meet this country's re requirement for a new MBT.

    In 1996 Pakistan placed a contract with Ukraine for the supply of 320 T-80UDs. The first batch of 15 vehicles was delivered early in 1997, with final deliveries taking place in late 1999.

    The vehicles of the final batches incorporated many features of the T-84, including an all-welded turret and other improvements.



    T-80UD MBTs are in service with the Pakistani Army

    Status

    The T-80UD main battle tank is now in service with Ukraine, Russia and Pakistan.

    KMDB - T80UD Main Battle Tank

    [​IMG][​IMG][​IMG][​IMG]

    Self-entrench device
    [​IMG]
    KMT-6 mine-clearing system
    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]
    Explosive reactive armour installed on the glacis plate
    [​IMG]

    [​IMG][​IMG]
     
