Within the scope of the “TUHP-Turkish Utility Helicopter Program”, T70 helicopters will be developed based on the S70i Helicopter of Sikorsky Aircraft. A total of 109 T70 Helicopters will be manufactured and delivered to Turkish Land Forces, Turkish Air Forces, General Command of Gendarmerie, Special Forces, Turkish National Police and Directorate of Forestry during next 10 years. TAI-Turkish Aerospace Industries Inc. will be leading the program as a prime contractor of this program with other subcontractor companies; Sikorsky Aircraft, Aselsan, TEI and Alp Aviation.TAI is responsible for manufacturing, final assembly operations, tests and integrated logistic support of all airframe structures and composite rotor blades. In addition to TAI’s work scope, TEI-Turkish Engine Industries will build engines under a license of GE-General Electric. Aselsan will develop and integrate avionics and will co-develop with Sikorsky Aircraft an enhanced digital cockpit known as the Integrated Modular Avionics System (IMAS); and Alp Aviation is responsible for production and assembly of landing gears, gearbox and dynamic components.Within the scope of the Turkish Utility Helicopter Program, Turkey’s utility helicopter requirements will be met and Turkish industry will play a significant role in fulfilling domestic needs in military and civilian areas.