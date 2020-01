ITAR free Atak (T-629) with new design features(thanks to feedbacks from Army), improved MtOW figures (6 ton) and more capable sensor payload. The national engine, transmission and rotor will be same one used on Gökbey helicopters.Atak-2 is heavy class (10+t) anti-armor attack helicopter and It will make maiden flight in 2023.10t utility helicopter and Atak-2 heavy class assault helo will use same engine (TS-3000), transmission and rotor systems.