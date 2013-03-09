What's new

T-625 & Turkish Utility Helicopter Programs

May I know how much does Turkey spend on defense projects? and scientific research?.
- I know you guys invested a lot in education and slowly integrated them (teams) in some defense projects.
 
We can't make a car engine, maybe not even a motorcycle, but we're making a helicopter engine ?

It's pretty impressive, I'll look forward to seeing testflights before celebrating.
 
We can't make a car engine, maybe not even a motorcycle, but we're making a helicopter engine ?

It's pretty impressive, I'll look forward to seeing testflights before celebrating.
I think its rather about whatever if its worth it or not. I think there arent local cars because firms dont find it profitable.
 
We can't make a car engine, maybe not even a motorcycle, but we're making a helicopter engine ?

It's pretty impressive, I'll look forward to seeing testflights before celebrating.
The main problem is cost, how many engine do you need? You can't make for 1000 vehicle engine you need to make it for 10000.
 
and we're back to the main issue, cost vs. research == production. We've been over this issue many times in the past, and I don't think we should waste time on it, it's sufficient that we pay attention to that we're "producing" an engine to a vehicle that may or may not sell that well, the cost will be whatever it will be.

Chances of selling a truck where you've designed and produced the engine yourself is a lot higher than selling an unproven untested flying vehicle.

At least we bought the blueprints etc. for the Saab 9-3, I hope the result will be satisfying and that we see something soon.
 
A new generation AESA based helicopter Electronic warfare protection suit is also developed by Aselsan. It is the final stage under test procedures to be integrated almost all important helicopter platforms.



New generation HEHSIS operating in the narrow/ wide bands together with optional geolocation capability and RFJ making use of Digital RF Memory (DRFM) technology together with the “state-of-the-art” solid state active electronically scanned phased array provides RF spectrum coverage with the most advanced countermeasure techniques.

Central Computer Processing Unit



CMDS




LWR



MWR



RWR



RF Jammer



SSM ordered;

-217 RWR
-143 RFJ
-217 LWR
-217 SCPU

http://www.ssm.gov.tr/anasayfa/projeler/Sayfalar/proje.aspx?projeID=70
http://www.ssm.gov.tr/anasayfa/projeler/Sayfalar/proje.aspx?projeID=69
 
I think this is mostly for police and civilian market. I don't see the Turkish military placing too many orders. But I think we could be successful with exports if the price is low enough.
 
