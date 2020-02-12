What's new

Systems Took Kit (STK) - Has anybody worked on this program ?

JamD

JamD

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 26, 2015
2,043
84
7,469
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
I worked on it many years ago but then uninstalled it because my computer was cheap. I doubt I can answer any advanced questions but I remember there being really nice tutorials by STK themselves. Have you tried looking at those for answers?
 
Signalian

Signalian

PDF THINK TANK: CONSULTANT
Aug 18, 2015
7,595
230
20,908
Country
Pakistan
Location
Australia
JamD said:
I worked on it many years ago but then uninstalled it because my computer was cheap. I doubt I can answer any advanced questions but I remember there being really nice tutorials by STK themselves. Have you tried looking at those for answers?
Click to expand...
Yes i did. Still i will ask you if need be, so thanks for ur reply.

I am about to start working on an SDR (GNU Radio) along with Matlab as well as STK. I am primarily concentrating on drones and have to conduct many tests.
 
JamD

JamD

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 26, 2015
2,043
84
7,469
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Signalian said:
Yes i did. Still i will ask you if need be, so thanks for ur reply. I am about to start working on an SDR (GNU Radio) along with Matlab as well as STK. I am primarily concentrating on drones and have to conduct many tests.
Click to expand...
I recently upgraded my computer and got the latest STK. Here's a video of me having some fun. My version doesn't have radars so I'm just using a generic sensor with appropriately selected parameters (range 425 km, 75 deg half angle horizontal, 6 deg half angle vertical). The total mission is 2260 km, which as far as I can tell is around the max range of the Saab 2000 aircraft. The total time is almost exactly 2 hours (accounting for Saab 2000's cruise speed and takeoff/landing from Minhas).
 
Last edited:
JamD

JamD

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 26, 2015
2,043
84
7,469
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
JamD said:
I recently upgraded my computer and got the latest STK. Here's a video of me having some fun. My version doesn't have radars so I'm just using a generic sensor with appropriately selected parameters (range 425 km, 75 deg half angle horizontal, 6 deg half angle vertical). The total mission is 2260 km, which as far as I can tell is around the max range of the Saab 2000 aircraft. The total time is almost exactly 2 hours (accounting for Saab 2000's cruise speed and takeoff/landing from Minhas).
Click to expand...

Next, I'm thinking I should do a more realistic scenario where 6 Saab 2000s are in play over a period of 24h.
 
JamD

JamD

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 26, 2015
2,043
84
7,469
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
JamD said:
Next, I'm thinking I should do a more realistic scenario where 6 Saab 2000s are in play over a period of 24h.
Click to expand...
For some reason the rotating sensor of the ZDK-03 doesn't work while recording.
Shown on the 2D map are the areas "seen" by the radar on the surface:
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

Get Ya Wig Split
Maintainers, rejoice! The first phase of a major F-35 logistics overhaul is complete
Replies
0
Views
213
Get Ya Wig Split
Get Ya Wig Split
beijingwalker
As China’s COVID test kit orders surge globally, manufacturers are racing to meet demand
2 3
Replies
44
Views
780
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Philip the Arab
UAE’s Indigenous Weapon Developments Accelerate
2 3
Replies
34
Views
2K
Titanium100
Titanium100
WinterFangs
UK unveil new ‘Sky Sabre’ air defence systems amidst tensions in Ukraine
Replies
1
Views
444
Paul2
P
dBSPL
Endless Possibilities - The Bayraktar Akıncı’s Multi-Role Weapons Loadout
Replies
9
Views
1K
Battlion25
Battlion25

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom