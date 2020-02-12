Systems Took Kit (STK) - Has anybody worked on this program ?

Signalian said: Yes i did. Still i will ask you if need be, so thanks for ur reply. I am about to start working on an SDR (GNU Radio) along with Matlab as well as STK. I am primarily concentrating on drones and have to conduct many tests. Click to expand...

I recently upgraded my computer and got the latest STK. Here's a video of me having some fun. My version doesn't have radars so I'm just using a generic sensor with appropriately selected parameters (range 425 km, 75 deg half angle horizontal, 6 deg half angle vertical). The total mission is 2260 km, which as far as I can tell is around the max range of the Saab 2000 aircraft. The total time is almost exactly 2 hours (accounting for Saab 2000's cruise speed and takeoff/landing from Minhas).