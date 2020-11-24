Shahzaz ud din
Systems Limited Wins Forbes Asia’s Best ‘Under A Billion’ Award 2020
Posted 1 hour ago by Press Release
Systems Limited, an IT service management company, has bagged Forbes Asia’s “Top 200 Under A Billion” 2020 award.
Systems Limited is a tech company, which also offers business process outsourcing (BPO) services out of Pakistan.
The Forbes awards were held in a virtual format for the first time. The awards included nominations from a well-researched ensemble of companies from the Asia-Pacific region with less than $1 billion in revenue and consistent top-line and bottom-line growth. The criterion required the companies to showcase track records of exceptional corporate performance and score above their peers in a composite score, which includes sales and profit growth, low debt levels, and robust governance. The criteria also ensured the diversity of companies from across the region.
“This is an extremely proud moment for the entire team including all the employees, stakeholders, partners, principals, and our shareholders who have trusted us in our leadership. I would like to congratulate all the employees who have put their heart and soul in delivering success to us,” said Asif Peer, CEO of Systems Limited.
Speaking regarding future milestones, he remarked,
Systems Limited possesses all-round expertise in IT consulting, and Contact Center services with a strong local and global client portfolio. Recently, Systems Limited was awarded the “Top IT Exporter Award for 2019” by the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB).My passion is that we become a billion-dollar company out of Pakistan very soon, and I trust my employees, the management, and leadership that we will soon celebrate our billion-dollar success as well.
Forbes Asia’s Best Under A Billion list celebrates the success of high achievers of the region across different industries. These inductees are selected from a pool of 18,000 publicly traded companies in the Asia-Pacific region with annual revenue above $10 million and below $1 billion. Aside from quantitative criteria, qualitative screens were used as well, such as excluding companies with serious governance issues, questionable accounting, environmental concerns, management issues, or legal troubles. State-controlled and subsidiary companies were also omitted.
To see the full list: https://www.forbes.com/companies/systems-ltd/
Press Release