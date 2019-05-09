beijingwalker
System is key to China's rapid development: Iraqi communist party leader
The Communist Party of China and the Chinese people have drawn a path towards socialism, Raed Fahmi, secretary of Central Committee of Iraqi Communist Party, said, adding that one major factor behind China's rapid growth is the system.
