Syria's Assad votes in former rebel town, site of chemical attack

Syria's Assad votes in former rebel town, site of chemical attack

Syria's President Bashar al-Assad cast his vote on Wednesday in an election expected to win him a fourth term, choosing the former rebel stronghold of Douma where a suspected chemical weapons attack in 2018 prompted Western air strikes.
"Syria is not what they were trying to market, one city against the other and sect against the other or civil war, today we are proving from Douma that the Syrian people are one," Assad said after voting.

In the meantime USA and its European lackies, the ones helibourning terrorists into Syria from around the world trained and armed to the teeth, are rejecting people's votes in Syria. They are worried about democracy in Syria 😆

These are the same Syrians that western media called them anti Assad
3150875.jpg
3150872.jpg
BJ3YVNIFYFNM7KVEXL7OIYMREE.jpg
3150873.jpg
V7J2CIKHNVKEXIRPX7DZAQAGLU.jpg
A3CBJCOD6JNMBEIHXV26GXQSLQ.jpg
 
