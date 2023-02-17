Syria’s Assad thanks ‘Arab brothers’ as quakes stir aid diplomacy

Al-Assad is not a friend of "Arabs". The Baath party are a joke and all rhetoric. At least the Syrian branch. The Iraqi branch did a lot of harm against not only Iraq but other Arabs (Kuwait) as well.



I think that the Baath party were/are a Trojan horse. It is a weird mixture of Western-imported nationalism, racial supremacism, marxism, anti-imperialism (while they themselves wanted to control the entire Arab world through coups etc.), liberalism (secularism) etc. Just a weird bunch altogether.



The same Al-Assad dynasty was 1 of the only 2 Arab states (I am talking about regimes here, naturally most Syrians and Libyans have much more sympathy and support for an fellow Arab nation like Iraq rather than Iran) that supported Iran against Iraq.



Two Arab republics and neighbors (Syria + Iraq) both ruled by so-called Baath regimes, yet enemies. Similarly with Gaddafi who due to envy/competition, was against Saddam's Iraq because he wanted to be king of the Arabs (with his Green Book nonsense and nonsense ideology) and afterwards when that failed he went nuts and claimed to be a king of Africa and started his pan-Africanism....



Al-Assad is an incompetent leader who has helped destroy his country and forced millions of Syrians to migrate abroad.



He should be thanking his intelligence service for releasing 100's if not 1000's of radicals from Syrian jails (when the civil war started) and thank his Baath ideology (ISIS is an Baath offspring - urge everyone to read about the relationship between ISIS and Baathis in Iraq) and the international community (Russian in particular but also the West), for saving his dynasty from losing power. That and other infiltrated Trojan horses (ISIS) for starting to senselessly attacking civilians (Muslims included) in Europe, in order to further defame Islam and make life hard for Muslims in Europe.