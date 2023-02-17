What's new

Syria’s Assad thanks ‘Arab brothers’ as quakes stir aid diplomacy

C

Corruptistan

FULL MEMBER
May 28, 2022
1,228
0
1,573
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Al-Assad is not a friend of "Arabs". The Baath party are a joke and all rhetoric. At least the Syrian branch. The Iraqi branch did a lot of harm against not only Iraq but other Arabs (Kuwait) as well.

I think that the Baath party were/are a Trojan horse. It is a weird mixture of Western-imported nationalism, racial supremacism, marxism, anti-imperialism (while they themselves wanted to control the entire Arab world through coups etc.), liberalism (secularism) etc. Just a weird bunch altogether.

The same Al-Assad dynasty was 1 of the only 2 Arab states (I am talking about regimes here, naturally most Syrians and Libyans have much more sympathy and support for an fellow Arab nation like Iraq rather than Iran) that supported Iran against Iraq.

Two Arab republics and neighbors (Syria + Iraq) both ruled by so-called Baath regimes, yet enemies. Similarly with Gaddafi who due to envy/competition, was against Saddam's Iraq because he wanted to be king of the Arabs (with his Green Book nonsense and nonsense ideology) and afterwards when that failed he went nuts and claimed to be a king of Africa and started his pan-Africanism....

Al-Assad is an incompetent leader who has helped destroy his country and forced millions of Syrians to migrate abroad.

He should be thanking his intelligence service for releasing 100's if not 1000's of radicals from Syrian jails (when the civil war started) and thank his Baath ideology (ISIS is an Baath offspring - urge everyone to read about the relationship between ISIS and Baathis in Iraq) and the international community (Russian in particular but also the West), for saving his dynasty from losing power. That and other infiltrated Trojan horses (ISIS) for starting to senselessly attacking civilians (Muslims included) in Europe, in order to further defame Islam and make life hard for Muslims in Europe.
 
Last edited:
A

Ali_14

FULL MEMBER
Jan 10, 2023
192
1
144
Country
Pakistan
Location
Sweden
Corruptistan said:
Al-Assad is not a friend of "Arabs". The Baath party are a joke and all rhetoric. At least the Syrian branch. The Iraqi branch did a lot of harm against not only Iraq but other Arabs (Kuwait) as well.

I think that the Baath party were/are a Trojan horse. It is a weird mixture of Western-imported nationalism, racial supremacism, marxism, anti-imperialism (while they themselves wanted to control the entire Arab world through coups etc.), liberalism (secularism) etc. Just a weird bunch altogether.

The same Al-Assad dynasty was 1 of the only 2 Arab states (I am talking about regimes here, naturally most Syrians and Libyans have much more sympathy and support for an fellow Arab nation like Iraq rather than Iran) that supported Iran against Iraq.

Two Arab republics and neighbors (Syria + Iraq) both ruled by so-called Baath regimes, yet enemies. Similarly with Gaddafi who due to envy/competition, was against Saddam's Iraq because he wanted to be king of the Arabs (with his Green Book nonsense and nonsense ideology) and afterwards when that failed he went nuts and claimed to be a king of Africa and started his pan-Africanism....

Al-Assad is an incompetent leader who has helped destroy his country and forced millions of Syrians to migrate abroad.

He should be thanking his intelligence service for releasing 100's if not 1000's of radicals from Syrian jails (when the civil war started) and thank his Baath ideology (ISIS is an Baath offspring - urge everyone to read about the relationship between ISIS and Baathis in Iraq) and the international community (Russian in particular but also the West), for saving his dynasty from losing power. That and other infiltrated Trojan horses (ISIS) for starting to senselessly attacking civilians (Muslims included) in Europe, in order to further defame Islam and make life hard for Muslims in Europe.
Click to expand...
Daesh is not beaten and will not be beaten as it has popular support amongst the Muslim masses daesh helped defeat terrorism in Syria by fighting the likes of saudi and irani terrorist groups thats why it was also supported by deep state of Syria and other deep states of Muslim nations
 
C

Corruptistan

FULL MEMBER
May 28, 2022
1,228
0
1,573
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Ali_14 said:
Daesh is not beaten and will not be beaten as it has popular support amongst the Muslim masses daesh helped defeat terrorism in Syria by fighting the likes of saudi and irani terrorist groups thats why it was also supported by deep state of Syria and other deep states of Muslim nations
Click to expand...

What? Daesh is literally the offspring of Baathism and modern-day Jihadism. I highly doubt that they have any popular support in Syria or Iraq. They are very much a minority movement.

Which "Saudi Arabian" terrorist groups were/are present in Syria?

I want to remind you that KSA used to have very good/close relations with Syria, Al-Assad regime included, and Syria even participated on the side of KSA during Desert Storm.

KSA's sole problem with Al-Assad is his closeness to the regional adversary (Iran) and for the Alawite hegemony in Syria, albeit I assume, that the latter is the much lesser "problem" and nowadays with MbS around and a much-less "clergy-influenced" KSA, this is practically irrelevant.

Anyway if you are familiar with the rhetoric of the Al-Assad regime, you will realize that their main rhetoric has been against the Muslim Brotherhood and allied movements where they mostly used to blame Turkey and Qatar.

KSA and the Muslim Brotherhood are enemies and have been so since the Arab socialism/nationalism era ended in the 1980's. Look no further than KSA's reaction to events in Egypt with Morsi which pretty much predated the unrest in Syria.

GettyImages-103167477.jpg


r


Syrian Al-Assad army officers in KSA during Desert Storm fighting side by side with KSA:

Syria had 14.500 soldiers based in KSA that took part in Operation Desert Storm during the Gulf War:

Coalition of the Gulf War - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org

The 6th most soldiers after USA, KSA, UK, Egypt and France.
 
Last edited:

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

sammuel
First UN aid convoy enters quake-hit Syria via new crossing
Replies
1
Views
135
nahtanbob
N
A
Jordan’s foreign minister visits Syria in first trip since war
Replies
1
Views
126
Corruptistan
C
C
Saudi Arabia public campaign “Sahem” to relief Syria and Turkey exceeds 53 m Dollars in less than 48 hours
Replies
14
Views
597
Corruptistan
C
D
Israel to dispatch emergency aid, teams to earthquake-stricken Turkey
2 3 4
Replies
52
Views
2K
DabbuSardar
DabbuSardar
beijingwalker
UNHCR: Over 5 million may need shelter support in Syria after quake
Replies
2
Views
152
beijingwalker
beijingwalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom