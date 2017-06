According to a recent report by CBC Canada, Al-Qaeda’s affiliate in Syria, which was formerly known as Al-Nusra Front and then Jabhat Fateh Al-Sham (JFS) since July 2016, has been removed from the terror watch-lists of the US and Canada after it merged with fighters from Zenki Brigade and hardline jihadists from Ahrar Al-Sham and rebranded itself as Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) in January this year.The US State Department is hesitant to label Tahrir Al-Sham as a terror group, despite the group’s link to Al-Qaeda, as the US government has directly funded and armed the Zenki Brigade, one of the constituents of Tahrir Al-Sham, with sophisticated weaponry including the US-made anti-tank TOW missiles.The US State Department is hesitant to label Tahrir Al-Sham a terror group, despite the group’s link to Al-Qaeda.The overall military commander of Tahrir Al-Sham continues to be Abu Mohammad Al-Julani, whom the US has branded a Specially Designated Global Terrorist with a $10 million bounty. But for the US to designate Tahrir Al-Sham as a terrorist organization now would mean acknowledging that it supplied sophisticated weapons to terrorists, and draw attention to the fact that the US continues to arm Islamic jihadists in Syria.Read more: Why is the US attacking the Syrians who are fighting ISIS? Al-Julani’s Al-Nusra Front is only a splinter group of the Islamic State.In order to understand the bloody history of Al-Nusra Front during the Syrian civil war, bear in mind that since the beginning of the Syrian conflict in August 2011 to April 2013, the Islamic State and Al-Nusra Front were a single organization that chose the banner of “Jabhat Al-Nusra.” Although Al-Nusra Front has been led by Abu Mohammad Al-Julani, he was appointed as the emir of Al-Nusra Front by Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi, the leader of Islamic State, in January 2012.Thus, Al-Julani’s Al-Nusra Front is only a splinter group of the Islamic State, which split from its parent organization in April 2013 over a leadership dispute between the two organizations.Al-Baghdadi declared that the two groups were merging under the name “Islamic State of Iraq and Syria.”In March 2011, protests began in Syria against the government of Bashar Al-Assad. In the following months, violence between demonstrators and security forces led to a gradual militarization of the conflict. In August 2011, Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi, who was based in Iraq, began sending Syrian and Iraqi jihadists, experienced in guerilla warfare, across the border into Syria to establish an organization inside the country.Led by a Syrian known as Abu Mohammad Al-Julani, the group began to recruit fighters and establish cells throughout the country. On January 23, 2012, the group announced its formation as Jabhat Al-Nusra.Read more: Escalation of the Syrian conflict: Is the US hurting Syria more than ever Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi, however, defied the nominal authority of Al-Qaeda Central and declared himself as the caliph of Islamic State of Iraq and Syria.