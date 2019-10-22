What's new

Syrian source : Bavar 373 air defense system has entered Syria

Ich

Ich

FULL MEMBER
Mar 14, 2018
659
0
867
Country
Germany
Location
Germany
It would be interesting to know what other AD protect the Bavar systems.
 
AUz

AUz

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 14, 2010
8,537
-12
14,719
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Lets see if it can stop Israeli F-16s from constantly bombing Syrian and Iranian targets in Syria
 
Stryker1982

Stryker1982

FULL MEMBER
Oct 5, 2016
1,463
0
2,035
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
Ich said:
It would be interesting to know what other AD protect the Bavar systems.
Click to expand...
I’d imagine the Bavar would be supported with 3rd Khordad with a supplementary Shorad system to protect both of them.
AUz said:
Lets see if it can stop Israeli F-16s from constantly bombing Syrian and Iranian targets in Syria
Click to expand...
At this point it’s a matter of quantity. Even the best system in the world can be overwhelmed with numbers.
 
Oracle

Oracle

FULL MEMBER
Dec 29, 2014
950
0
1,733
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
target practice for Israel
S300 couldnt protect syria as well.

you need layer by layer air defense system to protest a country
 
Stryker1982

Stryker1982

FULL MEMBER
Oct 5, 2016
1,463
0
2,035
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
Oracle said:
target practice for Israel
S300 couldnt protect syria as well.

you need layer by layer air defense system to protest a country
Click to expand...
S-300 was never used on Israel and yes layers will be the key.

But we don’t know if it’s supplemented with such systems. The news is very limited at the moment. You are making big assumptions based on 2 sentences.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

P
Iran Prepares For War With Israel
Replies
3
Views
2K
khansaheeb
khansaheeb

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom