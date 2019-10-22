Syrian source : Bavar 373 air defense system has entered Syria

Dariush the Great
FULL MEMBER
- Jan 28, 2020
- 1,431
- -1
- Country
-
- Location
-
Hopefully well hidden until multiple units and other 2nd layer systems arrive to protect it
I’d imagine the Bavar would be supported with 3rd Khordad with a supplementary Shorad system to protect both of them.It would be interesting to know what other AD protect the Bavar systems.
At this point it’s a matter of quantity. Even the best system in the world can be overwhelmed with numbers.Lets see if it can stop Israeli F-16s from constantly bombing Syrian and Iranian targets in Syria
S-300 was never used on Israel and yes layers will be the key.target practice for Israel
S300 couldnt protect syria as well.
you need layer by layer air defense system to protest a country
Target practice for both. Israel wants to know how good Bavar really is and Iran also wants to know it. Its a real scenario excercise.target practice for Israel