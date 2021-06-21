Log in
Register
What's new
Search
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Home
Forums
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
What's new
New posts
New media
New media comments
New profile posts
Latest activity
Media
New media
New comments
Search media
Members
Current visitors
New profile posts
Search profile posts
Forum Rules
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Menu
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
Home
Forums
World Affairs Forum
Middle East & Africa
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
Syrian Refugees in Somalia Enrich Culture, Contribute to Economy
Thread starter
Somali-Turk
Start date
Today at 5:27 PM
Somali-Turk
FULL MEMBER
Dec 6, 2015
401
1
595
Country
Location
Today at 5:27 PM
#1
tesla
FULL MEMBER
Aug 31, 2010
1,531
1
1,647
Country
Location
Today at 5:40 PM
#2
Bravo Somalia
You must log in or register to reply here.
Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)
Share:
Reddit
Pinterest
Tumblr
WhatsApp
Email
Link
Latest posts
J
800 kg cow dung stolen from Dhurena village in Chhattisgarh, police register case of theft
Latest: jk007
1 minute ago
Indian Defence Forum
Pee Pee Pee Makes Some More Money for "Faloodai Wala Account"
Latest: Areesh
1 minute ago
Social & Current Events
PM Imran Khan's Interview to HBO's Jonathan Swan
Latest: Ahmet Pasha
2 minutes ago
Pakistani Siasat
Qatari military Aircrafts and Personnel to be deployed in Turkey
Latest: MMM-E
3 minutes ago
Middle East & Africa
World Test Championship Final: India vs New Zealand
Latest: Sharma Ji
3 minutes ago
Sports
Pakistan Defence Latest Posts
Featured
F-16.net confirms Su-30MKI loss on 27th Feb
Latest: Huffal
5 minutes ago
Pakistan Air Force
JF-17 Thunder Multirole Fighter [Thread 7]
Latest: siegecrossbow
56 minutes ago
JF-17 Thunder
Featured
60 Hours to Glory; A Military Reality Show
Latest: Aamir Hussain
Today at 4:29 PM
Pakistan Army
Export bids for JF-17 Thunder Multirole Lightweight Fighter Aircraft
Latest: wasileo80
Today at 4:09 PM
JF-17 Thunder
Pakistan Army Aviation Corps - Updated
Latest: Ahmet Pasha
Today at 1:08 PM
Pakistan Army
Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts
Pee Pee Pee Makes Some More Money for "Faloodai Wala Account"
Latest: Areesh
1 minute ago
Social & Current Events
PM Imran Khan's Interview to HBO's Jonathan Swan
Latest: Ahmet Pasha
2 minutes ago
Pakistani Siasat
World Test Championship Final: India vs New Zealand
Latest: Sharma Ji
3 minutes ago
Sports
Operation Defame Pakistan & Imran Khan commences
Latest: Akh1112
8 minutes ago
Strategic & Foreign Affairs
Karachi ruined through conspiracy: CJP Gulzar
Latest: newb3e
43 minutes ago
Insaf - Justice
Military Forum Latest Posts
Just a Nice Pic....
Latest: Ahmet Pasha
28 minutes ago
Air Warfare
US Navy uses 40,000lb explosive to test warship in 'Full Ship Shock Trial'
Latest: Ali_Baba
Today at 3:14 PM
Naval Warfare
Mac Jee Group - Meet the Brazilian group formed by strategic defense companies, Mac Jee Defense, Equipaer and Mac Jee Tecnologia.
Latest: santacatarinabr
Today at 9:16 AM
Military Forum
Turkish navy much stronger with new missile
Latest: Mohamed Bin Tughlaq
Today at 5:05 AM
Naval Warfare
Unique engines sell. Why America and China had to buy from Britain and Russia.
Latest: Tai Hai Chen
Today at 5:01 AM
Military Forum
Country Latest Posts
J
800 kg cow dung stolen from Dhurena village in Chhattisgarh, police register case of theft
Latest: jk007
1 minute ago
Indian Defence Forum
Bangovax human trial officially approved
Latest: Atlas
30 minutes ago
Bangladesh Defence Forum
‘We want more skilled workers from Bangladesh’ Says Saudi ambassador at meeting with Baira members
Latest: Anubis
52 minutes ago
Bangladesh Defence Forum
B
China set to pull out of two railway projects
Latest: bluesky
59 minutes ago
Bangladesh Defence Forum
B
Iranian bitumen released from port as UAE product
Latest: bluesky
Today at 5:35 PM
Bangladesh Defence Forum
Home
Forums
World Affairs Forum
Middle East & Africa
Menu
Log in
Register
Top
Bottom