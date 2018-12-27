Syrian national army graduate ceremony

dont make parasite . chineseIllegal army not recognized by any country other than Turkey which funds it.
when these persian haşhaşis give up these fake propogandas . i wonder lolThey look like a bunch of terrorists.. recognized by Turkey, Saudi and a few other headchopping and cannibalist entities.
So u like inter Muslim fighting hence instead of praying for peace you want to propagate your sectarian agenda.They look like a bunch of terrorists.. recognized by Turkey, Saudi and a few other headchopping and cannibalist entities.
By the Drius ran like a chicken when Alexander the Great showed up.They look like a bunch of terrorists.. recognized by Turkey, Saudi and a few other headchopping and cannibalist entities.
these persian haşhaşis takes its power fake propoganda. these are their main strategy so ignore himSo u like inter Muslim fighting hence instead of praying for peace you want to propagate your sectarian agenda.
Remember who split from mainstream Islam and killed the grandson of the prophet for politics and then created a whole new religion.
So please learn and stop the shitty hate
By the Drius ran like a chicken when Alexander the Great showed up.
Says the wannabe european tork. Is your 2000th attempt to enter EU successful?when these persian haşhaşis give up these fake propogandas . i wonder lol
turkish people dont take serius haşhaşi's thinks .Says the wannabe european tork. Is your 2000th attempt to enter EU successful?
one more is caming haşhaşi. come comeLol. Army based of drug dealers, kidnappers and foreign mercenaries.
Ain't appealing. Will get rekt by SAA again. Good luck
The dictator's army which couldn't handle a bunch of rag-tag terrorists on toyatas?Lol. Army based of drug dealers, kidnappers and foreign mercenaries.
Ain't appealing. Will get rekt by SAA again. Good luck
Lol I'm a Pakistani and proud to be. Good luck training these nutjobs who'd later get into Turkey and kidnap your women for ransom.one more is caming haşhaşi. come come
Oh remind me again kid. Who controls Syria now? Except a few Turkish held cities they're jumping on with the help of their NATO handlers.The dictator's army which couldn't handle a bunch of rag-tag terrorists on toyatas?
Jokers, and useless.
Oh remind me again kid. Who controls Syria now? Except a few Turkish held cities they're jumping on with the help of their NATO handlers.The dictator's army which couldn't handle a bunch of rag-tag terrorists on toyatas?
Jokers, and useless.