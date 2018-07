Aleppo Province: Areas in the villages of Dekerman, Ta’lek and Boraz in the western countryside of Ayn al Arab were bombarded by IS, followed by bombardment by YPG fighters on IS gatherings in the western countryside.



The regime forces bombarded areas in the two neighborhoods of al Hedareyyi and Masaken Hanano in the east of Aleppo as well as areas in the town of Daret Ezze leading to injure some people.



Violent clashes took place between YPG fighters and IS fighters in the village of al Mahmodeyyi in the eastern countryside of Ayn al Arab ( Kobani). Violent clashes took place between the regime forces supported by NDF and the Islamic and reble’s battalions in Seif al Dawle area in the south of Aleppo.



The warplanes carried out a raid on near Fatemah Mosque in the city of al Bab in the eastern countryside leading to kill 6 people while others were injured, some of them are in critical situation. The warplanes carried out 6 raids yesterday on an area near the public market in the city of al Bab leading to kill 13 citizens while others were injured. The warplanes carried out 2 raids on the village of Kafar Naha and 2 other raids on the town of Retyan in the western countryside.

