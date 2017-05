An overwhelming positive impact



The capital invested by Syrian refugees in Egypt since 2011 has been estimated at approximately $800 million. And that might be underestimated. According to the report, Syrians frequently do not register their businesses or register them under an Egyptian name.

Syrian businesses don't only hire Syrians

Syrian businesses often hire Egyptian workers, fostering an exchange of expertise between the Syrian and the local workforce, and effectively boosting exports for the country.

The Egyptian market is huge, and the Syrians are capitalizing on that



Syrian businesses cover several markets. Their enterprises range from large factories to micro-enterprises, and cover sectors such as textile production, perfume shops, restaurants, and IT firms.



Many Egyptians wear clothes with labels that read "Made in Egypt, with Syrian hands".

Egypt has proven to be one of the most attractive locations for Syrian refugees to launch enterprises



The report attributes this trend to the willingness of Egyptians to allow these firms to flourish,

Egypt’s large market and strong supply chain, in addition to a prominent pre-existing Syrian business community in Egypt.

Let's not forget about the informal economy

A Syrian family from Homs in their rented apartment in the 6th of October City outside of Cairo, Egypt (Photo: UNHCR)

According to the report, the cumbersome process by which Syrian refugees can obtain residency permits hinders their ability to participate in the formal labor market.



As a result, Syrians refugees tend to enter into the larger labor market. Work conditions in the informal economy can be exploitative with low pay.

Measures are being taken to remedy this issue



There is an ongoing effort in Egypt to remedy this issue. Authorities are working on a framework that would allow Syrian educational and professional certifications to be recognized under the country's current law and practice.

It's not easy to start a business in Egypt in general