Tribes in the east of Syria have refused to cooperate with alleged Saudi Arabian, Kurdish and US plans to create a breakaway state east of the Euphrates River, Arabic-language news site Al-Ahd has reported.According to reports, the Saudi Minister for Arab Gulf Affairs, Thamer Al-Sabhan, yesterday visited eastern Syria, which is currently under the control of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), the Kurdish-led Syrian opposition group comprising a mix of ethnic groups.Al-Sabhan’s goal was reportedly to influence the tribes inhabiting the area to join a vague deal allegedly agreed upon by Saudi Arabia, the Kurds and the US to separate the region east of the Euphrates River from the rest of Syria.Most of the Arab tribes in the region, however, are fiercely opposed to such a plan and sympathise with the regime of Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad for the sake of a “unified Syria”