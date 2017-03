You're not being pragmatic.



All people look after their own interests above all else.



There are many regional players that wish to expand their ties with the Kurds for investment/economic purposes, such as the Emiratis, Kuwaitis and, to a lesser extent, Saudis.



The Israelis are also looking to boost their ties with the Kurds for geopolitical purposes.



Powerless minorities in the region look at the political emergence of the Kurds as an example to emulate. They, too, will look to boost their relations with the Kurds.



In this world, people look after their own interests. There's no such thing as Islamic solidarity. That's just a fairy tale. There never was and never will be Islamic solidarity. Even during the Islamic golden age, many Muslim dynasties/polities slaughtered one another for territory.



The Kurds will make friends in the region, including with current adversaries. As a case in point, in Iraqi Kurdistan, there are Kurdish factions that are friendly to Ankara while there are others that are friendly to Tehran.



The region will get used to the political emergence of the Kurds and find a way to accommodate them, just as it has largely accommodated the Israelis. Take a look at Israel today. It is openly/publicly expanding its ties with the Gulf states and other Arab countries. This idea would've been laughed at many decades ago.

