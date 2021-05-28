Syria says Assad won 95.1 percent of votes in presidential poll

Election widely criticized as fraudulent by the international community gives president another seven years in office.





After a decade of war, which has killed half a million people and displaced another 11 million - about half the population - Assad's government says the election



Head of parliament Hammouda Sabbagh announced the results at a news conference on Thursday, saying voter turnout was around 78 percent, with more than 14 million Syrians taking part in Syria and the diaspora.



In a statement criticizing Assad ahead of the election, the foreign ministers of France, Germany, Italy, Britain, and the United States said that the vote would not be free or fair.



Turkey, an Assad adversary, has also said the election was illegitimate.



On Wednesday, hundreds of Syrians in Idlib province, the opposition's last redoubt, protested against the election and Assad's rule.



Demonstrations were also witnessed in southern Daraa, where the revolt against the Syrian government first broke out in 2011. Daraa has been under Assad's control since 2018 but remains volatile. A banner was raised over a Daraa mosque reading "There is no future for Syrians with the killer", according to Step News Agency.



Six decades of power

The continued rule of Assad, 55, was never in doubt. He now officially has seven more years in power and extends his family's rule over Syria to nearly six decades.



His father, Hafez al-Assad, led Syria for 30 years until his death in 2000.



Assad's years as president have been defined by the conflict that began in 2011, with a deadly crackdown on peaceful protests spiraling into a multi-sided conflict that has fractured the country and drawn in foreign powers.



"Thank you to all Syrians for their high sense of nationalism and their notable participation," Assad wrote on his campaign's Facebook page. "For the future of Syria's children and its youth, let's start from tomorrow our campaign of work to build hope and build Syria."



Assad's biggest challenge, now he has regained control of around 70 percent of the country, will be an economy in decline. Tightening US sanctions, neighboring Lebanon's financial collapse, the Covid-19 pandemic hitting remittances from Syrians abroad, and the inability of allies Russia and Iran to provide enough relief mean that prospects for recovery look poor.



Vote boycott