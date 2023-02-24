Syria is buying Iranian Air Defence systems

aryobarzan
Iran is likely to sell air defense systems to Syria to boost its defenses in the face of frequent Israeli attacks, Iranian state TV said on February 24.
“Syria needs to rebuild its air defense network and requires precision bombs for its fighter planes,” the state broadcaster said.
The Khordad 15 was developed by the Iran Aviation Industries Organization to counter all types of aircraft, including stealthy fighter jets, as well as cruise missiles and drones.“It is very likely that we will witness the supply by Iran of radars and defense missiles, such as the 15 Khordad system, to reinforce Syria’s air defenses,” the TV said, adding that only parts of a recent defense agreement with Syria were being publicized.
The long-range air defense system is typically armed with the Sayyad-3 radar-guided missile, which has a maximum range of 150 kilometers and a flight altitude of 30 kilometers. The system can detect, intercept and destroy up to six targets simultaneously.
Iranian state TV report came less than a week after one of Israel’s largest attacks on Syria this year. The main target of the attack, which took place on February 19, was reportedly an installation where Syrian and Iranian officials were meeting to advance programmes to develop drones or missiles. Five people, including four civilians, were killed and at least 15 others were wounded as a result of the attack.
Over the past year, several news reports talked about a plan to establish an Iranian air defense network in Syria. The Khordad 15 system was mentioned in some of these reports. However, no evidence confirming the deployment of any Iranian-made air defense systems in Syria have been presented, so far.
Iranian-made systems could improve the capabilities of Syrian air defenses. However, their deployment is guaranteed to provoke Israel, who has already vowed to destroy any such system in the war-torn country.
