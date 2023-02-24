What's new

Syria is buying Iranian Air Defence systems

image.jpg

File image.
Iran is likely to sell air defense systems to Syria to boost its defenses in the face of frequent Israeli attacks, Iranian state TV said on February 24.

“Syria needs to rebuild its air defense network and requires precision bombs for its fighter planes,” the state broadcaster said.
“It is very likely that we will witness the supply by Iran of radars and defense missiles, such as the 15 Khordad system, to reinforce Syria’s air defenses,” the TV said, adding that only parts of a recent defense agreement with Syria were being publicized.
The Khordad 15 was developed by the Iran Aviation Industries Organization to counter all types of aircraft, including stealthy fighter jets, as well as cruise missiles and drones.

The long-range air defense system is typically armed with the Sayyad-3 radar-guided missile, which has a maximum range of 150 kilometers and a flight altitude of 30 kilometers. The system can detect, intercept and destroy up to six targets simultaneously.

Iranian state TV report came less than a week after one of Israel’s largest attacks on Syria this year. The main target of the attack, which took place on February 19, was reportedly an installation where Syrian and Iranian officials were meeting to advance programmes to develop drones or missiles. Five people, including four civilians, were killed and at least 15 others were wounded as a result of the attack.

Over the past year, several news reports talked about a plan to establish an Iranian air defense network in Syria. The Khordad 15 system was mentioned in some of these reports. However, no evidence confirming the deployment of any Iranian-made air defense systems in Syria have been presented, so far.

Iranian-made systems could improve the capabilities of Syrian air defenses. However, their deployment is guaranteed to provoke Israel, who has already vowed to destroy any such system in the war-torn country.


Iran's KH-3 AD and its field proven performance the downing of US global Hawk at 60,000 feet over Persian Gulf.

_khordad_l1.jpg

kh8-png.717450

g2-jpg.717451

..
 
Foinikas said:
Expect more Israeli bombings when they arrive :S
Naturally..But Syrians may also be able to fish some Israeli planes if they uses their system wisely..

This purchase probably came when a team of Syrian military visited Iran in January this year.
4403656.jpg
 
aryobarzan said:
Naturally..But Syrians may also be able to fish some Israeli planes if they uses their system wisely..

This purchase probably came when a team of Syrian military visited Iran in January this year.
4403656.jpg
The problem is they will not have the opportunity to install the systems and use them. Israelis usually hit Iranian military convoys and bases when they find out they are moving heavy weapons that could challenge them.
 

