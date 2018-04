For a week, the Syrian regime has bombarded the Palestinian refugee camp and neighborhood of Yarmouk in southern Damascus.



Fears have risen about the fate of the thousands trapped between infighting between the regime and armed groups such as Islamic State and Hayet Tahrir al-Sham, which captured most of the camp in 2015.



UNRWA has expressed shock at the destruction and human cost of the ongoing battle.



The regime had warned armed fighters in the camp that it would assault them this month. ISIS claimed many of its men had left, leaving HTS and other extremist factions behind to face the assault.



On April 19, the Syrian regime, and some allied Palestinian militia began to shell the Yarmouk neighborhood.



Once home to 160,000 people, it has been gutted and reduced to rubble over the last years as it was under siege.



Many of the Palestinians who once lived there have fled, but estimates noted that thousands still remained.



“Severe escalation of fighting affecting Yarmouk Camp, in Damascus,” tweeted UNRWA commission general Pierre Krahenbuhl on April 24. “UNRWA prepared to provide emergency aid to fleeing refugee families as soon as security conditions permit.”



By Sunday, Al Jazeera estimated that 60% of the neighborhood had been taken by the Syrian army and its allies.



UNRWA continued to warn of “catastrophic consequences.”



In addition, up to 3,500 Palestinians were able to escape the fighting, Al Jazeera reported.



For Palestinian refugees in the camp and those who fled over the last few years, this is only the latest round of suffering.



Krahenbuhl told reporters in Brussels at an international conference that “Palestinian refugees in Syria are a community that lives, for the second time in their large history, the trauma of displacement.”



Israeli MK Haneen Zoabi posted about Yarmouk on her Facebook page, asking: “Who can be silent in this time of people crying out?” “Imagine the global response if Israel had done this. But it’s [the] Assad regime so let’s keep the focus on ISIS,” Jonathan Schanzer, senior vice president for Research at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies asked on Twitter.

