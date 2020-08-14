/ Register

  • Friday, August 14, 2020

Syria Control Map & Report: Frontlines Stable - July 2020

Discussion in 'Middle East & Africa' started by Prince Kassad, Aug 14, 2020 at 4:54 PM.

    [​IMG]
    Changes to territorial control in Syria have slowed nearly to a stop, despite that fact that fighting continues along the front lines. This is probably largely due to the fact that much of the country is essentially now divided between Russian and Turkish zones of influence, and neither of those countries wants to face off against each other.

    Assad has also long-since brought most of the country's population centers back under his control, while the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have finished pushing the so-called "Islamic State" (IS) out of virtually all the territory it once held.
     
