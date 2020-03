As the Civil war intensifies in northern Syria. It can be catalyst for spread of corona virus. Iran is already affected and we don’t have any credible numbers and facts about the extent of spread. What we do know is the involvement of Irani Military and Militias in Iraq and Syria. And there is free movement across Iran-Iraq-Syria. These fighters can be carriers of the virus which will then spread unchecked in War torn Syria.



Even Russian and Turkish Soldiers are present in Syria, I am surprised why no one is talking about Syria in context of novel Corona virus spread. Fighters from all over the world are present in Syria including Afghans, Pakistanis, Chechens and others. They will also travel back home and are exposed to risk.



The Camps of ISIS Captives in northern Syria is in even worse shape to handle any such outbreak.



Also due to current Refugee situation. Hundreds of thousands of Syrians have entered Turkey which are further pushed by Turkey into Europe.



The Worst pandemic of modern human history the Spanish flue thrived during world war 1 due to same reason. Soldiers fighting in front lines coming from all regions and taking it back home. And the Refugees and mass immigration from war affected areas to safe places.



World should take action and all parties of the conflict must immediately stop military operations.



Let’s just pray Corona Virus is not a lethal virus and it does not mutate into more lethal type. Plus researchers find a cure and vaccine as soon as possible.

