Symphony of destruction: how the AKP is undermining Turkey's institutions

Gotta love how the same hollow criticisms start emanating from Western or Wester-backed voices:

-anti democratic/"undermining institutions" (while selling arms and relying on the dictatorial, monarchic, backward, violent Saudis)

-human rights violations (while cuddling with occupation-perpetrating war criminal Israel)



The army tried to do a coup against an elected government --- the people came out and stopped them, much to the dismay of the US. Stop this moralizing crusade. Which institutions was the US honoring when it was torturing people in black sites? Conducting extra-judicial killings via drones? Lying about the premise of the Iraq war and costing hundreds of thousands of peoples their lives in the aftermath? Snooping on its own population at a scale unimaginable in history or in any other country?



The West should introspect and fix its own issues before pointing fingers. Just my 2c...