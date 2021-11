Syllabus - Initial Test PMA Long Course

Written/Intelligence Tests.

English,

Maths,

Pak Studies,

Islamiat and

General Knowledge. T

The candidates declared successful in written/intelligence tests will undergo physical/ medical tests and interviews at Army Selection and Recruitment Centres (AS&RCs).

1.6 Km Run - 8 minutes

Push Ups - 15 repetitions in 2 minutes

Sit Ups - 20 repetitions in 2 minutes

Chin Ups - 3 repetitions in 2 minutes

Ditch Crossing - 7’.4” x 7’.4” and 4’ deep

Interview.

Expression and confidence.

Adequate Knowledge about current affairs.

Adequate knowledge about Geo and Pak Studies.

Overall outlook.

Extra curricular activities include sports and hobbies.

Any other aspect as deemed appropriate by the Panel.

Authority: https://www.joinpakarmy.gov.pk/