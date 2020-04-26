Syllabus - Initial Test PMA Long Course

Written/Intelligence Tests.
Written/Intelligence tests will be based on multiple choice questions from:
The candidates must qualify the following physical standards at the time of preliminary selection:-
Candidates clearing written, Medical & Physical Test will be finally interviewed. Each candidate will be given marks out of 20. Following guidelines are given for conduct of interview:-
Written/Intelligence tests will be based on multiple choice questions from:
- English,
- Maths,
- Pak Studies,
- Islamiat and
- General Knowledge. T
- The candidates declared successful in written/intelligence tests will undergo physical/ medical tests and interviews at Army Selection and Recruitment Centres (AS&RCs).
The candidates must qualify the following physical standards at the time of preliminary selection:-
- 1.6 Km Run - 8 minutes
- Push Ups - 15 repetitions in 2 minutes
- Sit Ups - 20 repetitions in 2 minutes
- Chin Ups - 3 repetitions in 2 minutes
- Ditch Crossing - 7’.4” x 7’.4” and 4’ deep
Candidates clearing written, Medical & Physical Test will be finally interviewed. Each candidate will be given marks out of 20. Following guidelines are given for conduct of interview:-
- Expression and confidence.
- Adequate Knowledge about current affairs.
- Adequate knowledge about Geo and Pak Studies.
- Overall outlook.
- Extra curricular activities include sports and hobbies.
- Any other aspect as deemed appropriate by the Panel.