Syllabus - Initial Test PMA Long Course

Written/Intelligence Tests.
Written/Intelligence tests will be based on multiple choice questions from:
  • English,
  • Maths,
  • Pak Studies,
  • Islamiat and
  • General Knowledge. T
  • The candidates declared successful in written/intelligence tests will undergo physical/ medical tests and interviews at Army Selection and Recruitment Centres (AS&RCs).
Physical
The candidates must qualify the following physical standards at the time of preliminary selection:-
  • 1.6 Km Run - 8 minutes
  • Push Ups - 15 repetitions in 2 minutes
  • Sit Ups - 20 repetitions in 2 minutes
  • Chin Ups - 3 repetitions in 2 minutes
  • Ditch Crossing - 7’.4” x 7’.4” and 4’ deep
Interview.
Candidates clearing written, Medical & Physical Test will be finally interviewed. Each candidate will be given marks out of 20. Following guidelines are given for conduct of interview:-

  • Expression and confidence.
  • Adequate Knowledge about current affairs.
  • Adequate knowledge about Geo and Pak Studies.
  • Overall outlook.
  • Extra curricular activities include sports and hobbies.
  • Any other aspect as deemed appropriate by the Panel.
Authority: https://www.joinpakarmy.gov.pk/
 
