Syed Zahir Ali Shah, the director of Karachi’s Usman Institute of Technology, shot dead by robbers

Inna Lillahi wa inna ilaihi raji'un .........very tragic news .... may his soul rest in peace ..

The culprits should be brought to justice
 
Inna Lillahi wa inna ilaihi raji'un .........very tragic news .... may his soul rest in peace ..

The culprits should be brought to justice
Which culprits?

Its PPP and MQM which are real culprits in what Karachi is going through. Its PPP govt for past 13 years. Unless Sind gets rid of PPP, Karachi cant change.
 
Karachi is gone to the dogs man. The city needs to be converted into a federal territory and PPP should be finished on the same lines as that of MQM. I wonder what's the army has been smoking for the last 20 years nurturing PPP
 
https://www.facebook.com/TheTimesOfKarachi/photos/a.817305875050885/4122477271200379

And I wonder why there is no culture of carrying guns among us???

This is heart breaking !!!

For a DAMN VEHICLE :mad:
That's happens when you try to design processors in Pakistan. A similar guy, a Swiss director of IIEE was also shot dead in Karachi for bringing industrial control technology in Pakistan.
If ISI is really a Pakistani agency and it really cares about interests of Pakistan then real powers behind these crimes should be brought in light of media.

Logon ko pta chalay keh kon Irani or Pakistani scientists or technology managers of qatal kerta Hai or ham isky bary main Kia kerahy hain.
 
