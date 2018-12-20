What's new

Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani for Senate

imadul

imadul

This guy took home necklace donated by First Lady of Turkey. Un-Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani for Senate returned that on Court order. Donated necklace's value may be less but it was meant to be auctioned so that it could fetch a much bigger price for a relief cause, 2010 floods, and that it was given from an extremely noble and historic background of Khilafat Movement, this Un-Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani took it home and gave it to his wife.
Has anyone seen this low behavior from a PM or President?

People familiar with the history of sub-continent know that Muslims of India came out in masses for Usmani Khilafat and women gave their jewellery for the Khilafat Movement. Giving away her personal necklace was a great gesture from the Turk First Lady in the honor and remembrance of that event in history.
 
imadul

imadul

El Sidd said:
" Whose stopping them "
"Them" has filed some petition at ECP, but ECP has accepted the nomination papers of this scum.
Issue should be much broadcasted on media, social media...it is more a low ball moral issue than legal issue.
 
El Sidd

El Sidd

imadul said:
"Them" has filed some petition at ECP, but ECP has accepted the nomination papers of this scum.
Issue should be much broadcasted on media, social media...it is more a low ball moral issue than legal issue.
It is a legal issue.
He got fired from the post of PM for irregularities
 
imadul

imadul

El Sidd said:
It is a legal issue.
He got fired from the post of PM for irregularities
For not writing letter to swiss courts on SC order. Thing is people like him can wiggle out legal issues. Both should be pursued, but proving to the public that he is really an scum is more important.
 
El Sidd

El Sidd

imadul said:
For not writing letter to swiss courts on SC order. Thing is people like him can wiggle out legal issues. Both should be pursued, but proving to the public that he is really an scum is more important.
What would that bring? Public ain't voting in the Senate
 
HAIDER

HAIDER

imadul said:
This guy took home necklace donated by First Lady of Turkey. Un-Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani for Senate returned that on Court order. Donated necklace's value may be less but it was meant to be auctioned so that it could fetch a much bigger price for a relief cause, 2010 floods, and that it was given from an extremely noble and historic background of Khilafat Movement, this Un-Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani took it home and gave it to his wife.
Has anyone seen this low behavior from a PM or President?

People familiar with the history of sub-continent know that Muslims of India came out in masses for Usmani Khilafat and women gave their jewellery for the Khilafat Movement. Giving away her personal necklace was a great gesture from the Turk First Lady in the honor and remembrance of that event in history.
3rd class choor ... he failed to learn the skills from his chIEF Zardari ..
imadul said:
"Them" has filed some petition at ECP, but ECP has accepted the nomination papers of this scum.
Issue should be much broadcasted on media, social media...it is more a low ball moral issue than legal issue.
Democracy is the best revenge ... and its never ending revenge ..
 
imadul

imadul

El Sidd said:
What would that bring? Public ain't voting in the Senate
In the end what matters is public opinion.
But legal course should also be pursued. Good thing is it can be pursued even after if he is elected. Case can go to SC.
He has to explain how he siphoned away the necklace.
HAIDER said:
3rd class choor ... he failed to learn the skills from his chIEF Zardari ..

Democracy is the best revenge ... and its never ending revenge ..
Their brand of democracy's revenge is to destroy Karachi and keep looting.
 
L

Last starfighter

Off topic delete if not allowed.
For all the people that do not want multiple number of hangings
This is what you get
 
El Sidd

El Sidd

imadul said:
In the end what matters is public opinion.
But legal course should also be pursued. Good thing is it can be pursued even after if he is elected. Case can go to SC.
He has to explain how he siphoned away the necklace.
Establishment Gillani has CM Seraikistan target locked.
 
