Syed Waseem Rizvi files a petition in SC seeking removal of 26 verses of the Quran saying they ‘promote terrorism and jihad’ BJP condemns IT

Shia Central Waqf Board ex-chairperson, Syed Waseem Rizvi has filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking that “26 verses of the Quran be removed”. According to news reports, Rizvi in his petition has stated that the Quran, the holy book of Muslims, has “some verses that are used to promote terrorism, violence, jihad”.
In the PIL, Rizvi has claimed that these verses were added to the holy book of Muslims later. “These verses were added to the Quran, by the first three Caliphs, to aid the expansion of Islam by war”, the former Chairman of the Shia Waqf Board said according to media reports.
Rizvi wrote in the petition that “after Mohammad, the first Caliphs Hazrat Abu Bakr, the second Caliphs Hazrat Umar and the third namely Hazrat Usman released the Quran as a book, based on the oral preachings of Mohammad”. This was passed on from generation to generation.
Rizvi has added in his petition that almost 26 verses that were added to the Quran by these Caliphs promoted violence. According to Rizvi, terrorists use these verses to fuel jihad. He also said that these verses are used to mislead the young Muslims generation, provoking them to become radicals and terrorists resulting in the massacre of millions of innocents.
However, Syed Waseem Rizvi has come under attack from other Muslims for his petition. Criticising Rizvi for this ‘blasphemous act’, Jammu and Kashmir Civil Society Forum chairman Qayoom Wani said: “Any kind of blasphemous act about Quran is intolerable to humanity in general and to Muslims in particular and whosoever does the blasphemous act, history is witness, he has seen its harsh result. JKCSF has appealed the Supreme Court of India to outright reject the petition of amendments against Quran to safeguard and respect the sentiments of the Muslims and other Quran lovers who seek guidance from this book of Allah”.
Saying so, Wani demanded life imprisonment for culprit’s like Rizvi, so that “in the future, nobody can dare to speak against Prophet Mohammad and the Quran”, opined Wani.
BJP condemns Shia leader Waseem Rizvi’s remarks about the Quran
The Shia leader approached the Supreme Court seeking removal of 26 verses of the Quran.
The BJP on Saturday joined the Valley-based Muslim religious organisation in condemnation of Shia leader Waseem Rizvi's move to approach the Supreme Court to seek removal of 26 verses of the Quran, a holy book central to the faith of Muslims across the world.
“We have filed a complaint [before the police] and want the accused to be dealt with strictly. Nobody will be allowed to speak against any community or their holy book,” Valley-based BJP leader Manzoor Bhat said.
Another BJP leader Altaf Thakur termed the remarks of the former chairman of Shia Waqf Board “unacceptable”.
“The Quran teaches love, brotherhood and peace and not violence. The government must act quickly against Mr. Rizvi and arrest him for his blasphemous remarks and hurting the religious sentiments of billions of Muslims across the globe,” Mr. Thakur said.
The BJP’s condemnation comes after several Shia and Sunni religious bodies took umbrage at the reported remarks made by Mr. Rizvi about the Quran.
National Conference President and Member of Parliament Farooq Abdullah said the act Mr. Rizvi was abominable. “The holy Quran is the incorruptible and unchangeable word of Allah. The petition should not be entertained; on the contrary, strict action should be taken against him for hurting the sentiments of Muslims living across the globe,” Dr. Abdullah said.
“This move is deliberate, aimed at provoking Muslims and feeding into the agenda of Islamophobe who are hostile towards Islam and full of hatred. Quran is the fountain-head that promotes humanity, love, unity and harmony,” a spokesman of the J&K Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulema (MMU), a body of 24 religious groups, said.
The Majlis-e-Ulmae Imamia J&K, an amalgam of the Shia clergy, also demanded the arrest of the Shia leader.
“We strongly condemn the statement. This man has become a tool of conspiracies of the enemies against Islam and Shiaism. Indian Muslims have already kicked him out and he has been excommunicated from Islam,” Masroor Abbas Ansari, head of the Itehadul Muslimeen, said.
Kashmir’s grand Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam demanded the Shia leader’s arrest. “I urge people to maintain discipline, remain calm and to register protest peacefully,” he said.
Mr. Rizvi has reportedly approached the SC and sought deletion of 26 verses from the Quran for allegedly “teaching hatred, violence and terrorism.
