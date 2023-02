Syed Muzamil Hasan Zaidi: Economy, Podcast, Inflation and Leaving Pakistan

Goenitz said: .



You have to see the impact. there is too much burden on the student. People speak Pashto, Siraiki, etc. Then they have to learn Urdu (small feat). Then they have to learn English (a K2). Then learning Math, History etc in English. I still remember O-Level Islamiyat by Farkhanda Nur Muhammad. Old classical English. Took 6 months to understand her style, rang of words, etc.



lastly, every nation progressed using their mother tongue. Arabs, Persian, Chinese, Italian, Korean, Japanese, etc.



Pakistan is not a nation so we don't have a single language but still a lingua franca which is Urdu. So let's say keep Urdu till 8th. Keep English as a language/subject but not a curriculum in English.

With the existence of Ed-tech, teaching English to children is no longer anywhere as difficult as before. Knowing English allows me to consume so much priceless knowledge from the internet and just knowing it opens so many doors for me that may not have opened for me if I didn't know English. The best time to teach languages is when the children are really young. Islamiyat by Farkhanda Nur Muhammad is an absolute masterpiece, that one book superior to Islamic Studies that is taught from metric to FSC/ICS. The problem is that Urdu is not the mother tongue of a very significant portion of our population, if Urdu is going to be a secondary language for these kids then might as well teach them English which will help them a lot more than Urdu.