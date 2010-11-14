Sydney man calls for wife deported from Australia back to India

A Sydney man said he wants his wife deported back to India after their marriage unravelled.Kanwal and Naina were introduced a few years ago and broke up this year.Naina said she wants the dowry her family paid for their marriage to be returned.Sydney man Kanwal. (A Current Affair)"All I want, give me back whatever my parents paid in this wedding and whatever my parents gave you, just give me back," Naina said.Kanwal claims his wife's demands are what initially caused some friction.But he said things got worse after Naina received permanent residency in Australia, claiming he received a difficult call from one of his wife's relatives while they were visiting India.Kanwal's wife Niana. (A Current Affair)"Saying I'm impotent and I'm not keeping Naina happy and he's going to file a case against me. I was shocked I was absolutely shocked," Kanwal told"I can tell you I'm not impotent."With impotency a valid excuse for divorce in India, Naina filed a complaint against her husband with the Punjab Police.Naina and husband Kanwal. (A Current Affair)The complaint included demand for Kanwal to repay the wedding dowry.But Kanwal didn't stay in India to face the police.Instead, he flew to Sydney to visit a doctor who gave him a note confirming he had no physical issues.Kanwal's dowry dossier includes demands from an Indian police officer to pay compensation.Kanwal and Naina were introduced a few years ago and broke up this year. (A Current Affair)Kanwal was sceptical about the demands he received via email but Indian police confirmed to Kanwal that Naina's complaint is official.Now his family say they fear if they don't front up to face the allegations, they could lose their family home in India in order to pay the compensation.Naina is now back in Australia and living in Melbourne.These fucking Indians are really the scum of the earth ,husband and wife should be stripped of their Australian citizenship and deported back to their shithole of a country. Indian should be banned form coming to Australia or any other Western country, disgusting rapist, and pedophile's bigots.