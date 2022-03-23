What's new

Sword Wielding Hindu man attacks Muslims after watching Kashmir Files

It will only increase

My only question is if the communal shit in India is getting worse then why the hell are those Indian Muslims sitting in a shop without even a basic weapon beyond plastic chairs and a child's bike to fight back with

Their is no excuse for not being prepared, bat, axe, bow and freaking arrow get ready

No excuse any more, no excuse
 
God bless the spirit of Jihad, he got his *** beat there. The cylinder hitting him was damn funny, after that the mini cycle, hopefully some sense got knocked into him.
 
Sudarshan said:
Uske chehre pe swarn aksharo me likha hai ki wo Kashmir files dekh ke aaya hai aur wo ek hindu hai :lol:
Click to expand...
Yep. I was just about to type that out too.

I'd say most likely it was some sort of interpersonal conflict, which is not to say definitively that he was a Hindu or Muslim, but this clip needs to be backed up with evidence.

All we can say for sure is that there were a couple of elderly muslim men in there.

To quote the great Dolan Bumsfeel

"...because as we know, there are known knowns; there are things we know we know. We also know there are known unknowns; that is to say we know there are some things we do not know.

But there are also unknown unknowns—the ones we don't know we don't know. And if one looks throughout the history of our country... it is the latter category that tends to be the difficult ones."

I'd wait for a media report on it corroborated by the powleece.
 
Man RSS did more damage to india than entirety of pakistan lol communal violence seems like a good step when your surrounded by enemies.
 
Akshay89 said:
Don't assume that Muslims from back down from a fight.

You wet your pants and soil your langot when they come for you
Click to expand...
Wetting langot happens when Liberandus get slapped with UAPA :lol:
-=virus=- said:
Yep. I was just about to type that out too.

I'd say most likely it was some sort of interpersonal conflict, which is not to say definitively that he was a Hindu or Muslim, but this clip needs to be backed up with evidence.

All we can say for sure is that there were a couple of elderly muslim men in there.

To quote the great Dolan Bumsfeel

"...because as we know, there are known knowns; there are things we know we know. We also know there are known unknowns; that is to say we know there are some things we do not know.

But there are also unknown unknowns—the ones we don't know we don't know. And if one looks throughout the history of our country... it is the latter category that tends to be the difficult ones."

I'd wait for a media report on it corroborated by the powleece.
Click to expand...
Must be some personal issue, happens everywhere but our perpetual libtards will label this as some genocide. A week old video and The Liar and ₹NDTV all ignored it, biggest proof that this was not done by a Hindu.
 

