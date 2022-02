Sword of Honour and COAS Cane Winners at OTS Kohat & OTS Mangla

November 15, 2016 by Editor When Pakistan got independence on 14 August 1947, there was an acute shortage of commissioned officers in Royal Pakistan Army. There was no Military Academy to train the cadets who could join the Army as commissioned officers. PMA was hurriedly established at Kakul, Abbotabad. 66 Cadets from IMA (Indian Military Academy) arrived in October 1947 and new cadets for 1st PMA Long Course (78 cadets) and 1st Graduate Course (63 cadets) were selected in Pakistan and training started officially in January 1948. The IMA/PMA Course passed out on 25 Nov 1948 while the 1st PMA Long Course and 1st Graduate Course were planned to pass out later after completing the training.It was felt that the output from these courses being run at PMA would not make up the deficiency of officers, so it was decided to induct officers through short courses. Hence the Officers Training School (OTS) was established at Kohat at the end of 1948 to cater for the shortage of officers. The duration of training was 12 months and the young officers were given Temporary Short Service Commission and were allotted PTC (Pak Temporary Commission) numbers on their “age seniority” and not on performance in the course. This practice of awarding seniority was discontinued when OTS Kohat was abolished.1st to 9th OTS Courses were run at OTS Kohat between Nov 1948 and June 1961 and the GCs were given following awards:-1. Best overall performance —-Sword of Honour.2. Runner-up for Sword of Honour ——– C-in-C’s Cane.3. Best GC in Academics — Academics Medal.OTS Kohat was closed in Dec 1961 and the training of cadets was only conducted in PMA, Kakul.During the early 80s, Army again faced shortage of officers. VCOAS Gen K M Arif (1st OTS Course) and a few other ex OTS (Kohat) senior officers revived the Officers Training School, but this time it was located at Mangla Cantt. It started functioning in 1982. The serial number adopted for the first course at OTS Mangla was 10th, in continuation with the last 9 courses run at OTS Kohat, nearly 20 years apart. The training period was 12 months, the inductees were given Short Service Commission and were allotted PSS numbers.OTS Courses 10 to 23 were trained at Mangla Cantt. In 1990 OTS was converted into JCA (Junior Cadets Academy) where three JC Courses (JC 24, 25 and JC 26) were run. In 1992, JCA was also closed and the campus was handed over to an Infantry brigade.During this time four courses (SSC 1 to 4) were also run at OTS Mangla for the cadets of Sri Lanka. The best cadets from those courses were probably awarded IGT& E’s Cane.Now see the details of Sword of Honour and COAS Cane Winners of different OTS Courses. It will also be interesting to know at what rank did these officers retire.Gen Khalid Mahmud Arif was from 1st OTS. He was a four star General who served as VCOAS (Vice Chief of Army Staff) from 22 March 1984 to 29 March 1987.Won by ???Parent unit: ???Alma Mater: ???Retired as ???Won by ???Parent unit:???Alma Mater: ???Retired as: ???Though 2nd OTS Passed Out on 16 June 1950 but cadets going to Artillery and Engrs were not allowed to put on the rank. They were sent to respective schools for special to arms training and were commissioned on 12 Dec 1950.Won by ???Parent unit: ???Alma Mater: ???Retired as ???Won by ???Parent unit:???Alma Mater: ???Retired as: ???Won by ???Parent unit: ???Alma Mater: ???Retired as ???Won by ???Parent unit:???Alma Mater: ???Retired as: ???Won by ???Parent unit: ???Alma Mater: ???Retired as ???Won by ???Parent unit:???Alma Mater: ???Retired as: ???Won by GC AKM Shamsud Duha.Parent unit: ?? LAA Regt.Alma Mater: ???Retired as Brig.Won by ???Parent unit:???Alma Mater: ???Retired as: ???After the passing out of 5th OTS Course, the OTS was closed for about 5 years. Some reader should point out the reason for this closure.Gen Ayub Khan was the reviewing officer.Won by ???Parent unit: ???Alma Mater: ???Retired as ???Won by (Appt??) Zafar Mustafa.Parent unit: 1 SP Regt Arty.Alma Mater: Government College Lahore.Retired as Lt Col.Won by ???Parent unit: ???Alma Mater: ???Retired as ???Won by ???Parent unit:???Alma Mater: ???Retired as: ???Won by ???Parent unit: ???Alma Mater: ???Retired as ???Won by ???Parent unit:???Alma Mater: ???Retired as: ???Won by ???Parent unit: ???Alma Mater: ???Retired as ???Won by ???Parent unit:???Alma Mater: ???Retired as: ???After the passing out of 9th OTS Course, the OTS Kohat was closed. It was later reopened at Mangla Cantt in 1982.Won by BSUO Mazhar Saleem.Parent unit: 1 Punjab.Alma Mater: ???Retired as ???Won by CSUO Moin (full name?).Parent unit: 4 Sindh.Alma Mater: ???Embracedwhen he was attacked by Taliban outside his residence in Islamabad (which year?)He was Brig at the time of hisCJCSC Gen Muhammad Iqbal was the Reviewing Officer.Won by CSUO Raza Zafeer.Parent unit: 5 Baloch.Alma Mater: ???He died of cancer in the year ???He was Brig at the time of his death.Won by BSUO Ajmal Sabir Raja.Parent unit: 3 Baloch.Alma Mater: ???He is in politics and represents PTI. He contested against Ch. Nisar Ali Khan, Interior Minister.Retired as Lt Col.Photo of Adjt, OTS Mangla, contributed by Lt Col Javed Hussain, Ord (12th OTS Course).It was a historic Course as they got the National Standard from the President of Pakistan Gen Zia-ul-Haq.Won by BSUO Muhammad Imran.Parent unit: 9 Punjab.Alma Mater: ???He died during service.He was a Lt Col at the time of his death.Won by CSUO Sana Ullah Khan Niazi.Parent unit: 11 Baloch.Alma Mater: ???He embracedin an IED blast in Upper Dir on 15 September 2013. He was coming back from visit of forward posts.He was Maj Gen at the time of hisVCOAS Gen K M Arif was the Reviewing Officer.Won by BSUO Shahid Waqar Malik.Parent unit: ???Alma Mater: ???Retired as ???Photo contributed by Shahid Waqar Malik (13th OTS).Won by Ali Raza Malhi.Parent unit:???Alma Mater: ???Retired as: ???Photo awaited.Photo of Passing Out Parade of 13th OTS Course contributed by Facebook Group “OTS Officers Training School – Mangla Cantt” Won by (Appt ??) Raza Muttaqi.Parent unit: ???Alma Mater: ???Retired as Col.Won by (Appt ??) Azam Tareen.Parent unit: 5 Horse.Alma Mater: ???Retired as Col.Won by BSUO Tahir Jamal Khattak.Parent unit: 31 Field Regt Arty.Alma Mater: ???Retired as Lt Col.Won by BJUO Abu Bakar Amin Bajwa.Parent unit:?? FF.Alma Mater: ???He is a serving Brig.Won by BSUO Najam-ul-Islam.Parent unit: 20 Engr Bn.Alma Mater: Sadiq Public School & College, Bahawalpur.He is a serving Brig.Won by CSUO Imran Khurram.Parent unit:?? Regt Arty.Alma Mater: ???Retired as Lt Col.Won by Syed Asim Munir Ahmad.Parent unit: 23 FF.Alma Mater: ???Retired as Maj Gen.Won by ???Parent unit:???Alma Mater: ???Retired as: ???Won by Nadir Khan.Parent unit: 1 FF.Alma Mater: ???Serving as Maj Gen.Won by Waqar.Parent unit: 7 Engr Bn.Alma Mater: ???He is a serving Brig.Won by CSUO Naseer Afridi.Parent unit: ???Alma Mater: ???He is a Brig.Won by BSUO Azhar Ali.Parent unit: ???Alma Mater: 12 Cav.He retired as Lt Col.Won by BSUO Mohammad Ali Haidri.Parent unit: 30 Baloch.Alma Mater: ???He embracedduring Kargil Conflict in 1999.He was a Maj when gotWon by ???Parent unit:???Alma Mater: ???Retired as: ???Won by ???Parent unit: ???Alma Mater: ???Retired as ???Won by ???Parent unit:???Alma Mater: ???Retired as: ???Won by BSUO Nofil Mehmood.Parent unit: 20 FF.Alma Mater: Lawrence Collage, Ghora Gali, Murree. He is a serving Brig.First two photos contributed by Lt Col Sohail Manzoor, Retd (22nd OTS Course).