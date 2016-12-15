Sword of Honour and COAS Cane Winners at OTS Kohat & OTS Mangla

Dawood Ibrahim
November 15, 2016 by Editor 12 Comments
Compiled by Lt Col Rashid Zia Cheema (R), 2nd SSC
When Pakistan got independence on 14 August 1947, there was an acute shortage of commissioned officers in Royal Pakistan Army. There was no Military Academy to train the cadets who could join the Army as commissioned officers. PMA was hurriedly established at Kakul, Abbotabad. 66 Cadets from IMA (Indian Military Academy) arrived in October 1947 and new cadets for 1st PMA Long Course (78 cadets) and 1st Graduate Course (63 cadets) were selected in Pakistan and training started officially in January 1948. The IMA/PMA Course passed out on 25 Nov 1948 while the 1st PMA Long Course and 1st Graduate Course were planned to pass out later after completing the training.
It was felt that the output from these courses being run at PMA would not make up the deficiency of officers, so it was decided to induct officers through short courses. Hence the Officers Training School (OTS) was established at Kohat at the end of 1948 to cater for the shortage of officers. The duration of training was 12 months and the young officers were given Temporary Short Service Commission and were allotted PTC (Pak Temporary Commission) numbers on their “age seniority” and not on performance in the course. This practice of awarding seniority was discontinued when OTS Kohat was abolished.
1st to 9th OTS Courses were run at OTS Kohat between Nov 1948 and June 1961 and the GCs were given following awards:-
1. Best overall performance —-Sword of Honour.
2. Runner-up for Sword of Honour ——– C-in-C’s Cane.
3. Best GC in Academics — Academics Medal.
OTS Kohat was closed in Dec 1961 and the training of cadets was only conducted in PMA, Kakul.
During the early 80s, Army again faced shortage of officers. VCOAS Gen K M Arif (1st OTS Course) and a few other ex OTS (Kohat) senior officers revived the Officers Training School, but this time it was located at Mangla Cantt. It started functioning in 1982. The serial number adopted for the first course at OTS Mangla was 10th, in continuation with the last 9 courses run at OTS Kohat, nearly 20 years apart. The training period was 12 months, the inductees were given Short Service Commission and were allotted PSS numbers.
OTS Courses 10 to 23 were trained at Mangla Cantt. In 1990 OTS was converted into JCA (Junior Cadets Academy) where three JC Courses (JC 24, 25 and JC 26) were run. In 1992, JCA was also closed and the campus was handed over to an Infantry brigade.
During this time four courses (SSC 1 to 4) were also run at OTS Mangla for the cadets of Sri Lanka. The best cadets from those courses were probably awarded IGT& E’s Cane.
Now see the details of Sword of Honour and COAS Cane Winners of different OTS Courses. It will also be interesting to know at what rank did these officers retire.
1st OTS Course (??? Oct 1949)
Gen Khalid Mahmud Arif was from 1st OTS. He was a four star General who served as VCOAS (Vice Chief of Army Staff) from 22 March 1984 to 29 March 1987.
Sword of Honour: Won by ???
Parent unit: ???
Alma Mater: ???
Retired as ???
C-in-C Cane: Won by ???
Parent unit:???
Alma Mater: ???
Retired as: ???
2nd OTS Course (16 June 1950)
Though 2nd OTS Passed Out on 16 June 1950 but cadets going to Artillery and Engrs were not allowed to put on the rank. They were sent to respective schools for special to arms training and were commissioned on 12 Dec 1950.
Sword of Honour: Won by ???
Parent unit: ???
Alma Mater: ???
Retired as ???
C-in-C Cane: Won by ???
Parent unit:???
Alma Mater: ???
Retired as: ???
3rd OTS Course (??? 1951)
Sword of Honour: Won by ???
Parent unit: ???
Alma Mater: ???
Retired as ???
C-in-C Cane: Won by ???
Parent unit:???
Alma Mater: ???
Retired as: ???
4th OTS Course (17 Sep 1952)
Sword of Honour: Won by ???
Parent unit: ???
Alma Mater: ???
Retired as ???
C-in-C Cane: Won by ???
Parent unit:???
Alma Mater: ???
Retired as: ???
5th OTS Course (May or June 1953)
Sword of Honour: Won by GC AKM Shamsud Duha.
Parent unit: ?? LAA Regt.
Alma Mater: ???
Retired as Brig.
C-in-C Cane: Won by ???
Parent unit:???
Alma Mater: ???
Retired as: ???
Editor: After the passing out of 5th OTS Course, the OTS was closed for about 5 years. Some reader should point out the reason for this closure.
6th OTS Course (?? 1958)
Gen Ayub Khan was the reviewing officer.
Sword of Honour: Won by ???
Parent unit: ???
Alma Mater: ???
Retired as ???
C-in-C Cane: Won by (Appt??) Zafar Mustafa.
Parent unit: 1 SP Regt Arty.
Alma Mater: Government College Lahore.
Retired as Lt Col.
7th OTS Course (?? 1959)
Sword of Honour: Won by ???
Parent unit: ???
Alma Mater: ???
Retired as ???
C-in-C Cane: Won by ???
Parent unit:???
Alma Mater: ???
Retired as: ???
8th OTS Course (??? 1960)
Sword of Honour: Won by ???
Parent unit: ???
Alma Mater: ???
Retired as ???
C-in-C Cane: Won by ???
Parent unit:???
Alma Mater: ???
Retired as: ???
9th OTS Course (??? 1961)
Sword of Honour: Won by ???
Parent unit: ???
Alma Mater: ???
Retired as ???
C-in-C Cane: Won by ???
Parent unit:???
Alma Mater: ???
Retired as: ???
Editor: After the passing out of 9th OTS Course, the OTS Kohat was closed. It was later reopened at Mangla Cantt in 1982.
10th OTS Course (??? 1982)
Sword of Honour: Won by BSUO Mazhar Saleem.
Parent unit: 1 Punjab.
Alma Mater: ???
Retired as ???
COAS Cane: Won by CSUO Moin (full name?).
Parent unit: 4 Sindh.
Alma Mater: ???
Embraced Shahadat when he was attacked by Taliban outside his residence in Islamabad (which year?)
He was Brig at the time of his Shahadat.
11th OTS Course (09 June 1983)
CJCSC Gen Muhammad Iqbal was the Reviewing Officer.
Sword of Honour: Won by CSUO Raza Zafeer.
Parent unit: 5 Baloch.
Alma Mater: ???
He died of cancer in the year ???
He was Brig at the time of his death.
COAS Cane: Won by BSUO Ajmal Sabir Raja.
Parent unit: 3 Baloch.
Alma Mater: ???
He is in politics and represents PTI. He contested against Ch. Nisar Ali Khan, Interior Minister.
Retired as Lt Col.
Photo of Adjt, OTS Mangla, contributed by Lt Col Javed Hussain, Ord (12th OTS Course).
12th OTS Course (11 Dec 1983)
It was a historic Course as they got the National Standard from the President of Pakistan Gen Zia-ul-Haq.
Sword of Honour: Won by BSUO Muhammad Imran.
Parent unit: 9 Punjab.
Alma Mater: ???
He died during service.
He was a Lt Col at the time of his death.
COAS Cane: Won by CSUO Sana Ullah Khan Niazi.
Parent unit: 11 Baloch.
Alma Mater: ???
He embraced Shahadat in an IED blast in Upper Dir on 15 September 2013. He was coming back from visit of forward posts.
He was Maj Gen at the time of his Shahadat.
13th OTS Course (31 May 1984)
VCOAS Gen K M Arif was the Reviewing Officer.
Sword of Honour: Won by BSUO Shahid Waqar Malik.
Parent unit: ???
Alma Mater: ???
Retired as ???
Photo contributed by Shahid Waqar Malik (13th OTS).
COAS Cane: Won by Ali Raza Malhi.
Parent unit:???
Alma Mater: ???
Retired as: ???
Photo awaited.
Photo of Passing Out Parade of 13th OTS Course contributed by Facebook Group “OTS Officers Training School – Mangla Cantt”.
14th OTS Course (05 Dec 1984)
Sword of Honour: Won by (Appt ??) Raza Muttaqi.
Parent unit: ???
Alma Mater: ???
Retired as Col.
COAS Cane: Won by (Appt ??) Azam Tareen.
Parent unit: 5 Horse.
Alma Mater: ???
Retired as Col.
15th OTS Course (??? 1985)
Sword of Honour: Won by BSUO Tahir Jamal Khattak.
Parent unit: 31 Field Regt Arty.
Alma Mater: ???
Retired as Lt Col.
COAS Cane: Won by BJUO Abu Bakar Amin Bajwa.
Parent unit:?? FF.
Alma Mater: ???
He is a serving Brig.
16th OTS Course (08 Nov 1985)
Sword of Honour: Won by BSUO Najam-ul-Islam.
Parent unit: 20 Engr Bn.
Alma Mater: Sadiq Public School & College, Bahawalpur.
He is a serving Brig.
COAS Cane: Won by CSUO Imran Khurram.
Parent unit:?? Regt Arty.
Alma Mater: ???
Retired as Lt Col.
17th OTS Course (??? 1986)
Sword of Honour: Won by Syed Asim Munir Ahmad.
Parent unit: 23 FF.
Alma Mater: ???
Retired as Maj Gen.
COAS Cane: Won by ???
Parent unit:???
Alma Mater: ???
Retired as: ???
18th OTS Course (23 Oct 1986)
Sword of Honour: Won by Nadir Khan.
Parent unit: 1 FF.
Alma Mater: ???
Serving as Maj Gen.
COAS Cane: Won by Waqar.
Parent unit: 7 Engr Bn.
Alma Mater: ???
He is a serving Brig.
19th OTS Course (12 April 1987)
Sword of Honour: Won by CSUO Naseer Afridi.
Parent unit: ???
Alma Mater: ???
He is a Brig.
COAS Cane: Won by BSUO Azhar Ali.
Parent unit: ???
Alma Mater: 12 Cav.
He retired as Lt Col.
20th OTS Course (?? Oct 1987)
Sword of Honour: Won by BSUO Mohammad Ali Haidri.
Parent unit: 30 Baloch.
Alma Mater: ???
He embraced Shahadat during Kargil Conflict in 1999.
He was a Maj when got Shahadat.
COAS Cane: Won by ???
Parent unit:???
Alma Mater: ???
Retired as: ???
21st OTS Course (??? 1988)
Sword of Honour: Won by ???
Parent unit: ???
Alma Mater: ???
Retired as ???
COAS Cane: Won by ???
Parent unit:???
Alma Mater: ???
Retired as: ???
22nd OTS Course (6 Oct 1988)
Sword of Honour: Won by BSUO Nofil Mehmood.
Parent unit: 20 FF.
Alma Mater: Lawrence Collage, Ghora Gali, Murree.
He is a serving Brig.
First two photos contributed by Lt Col Sohail Manzoor, Retd (22nd OTS Course).
