Switzerland will buy 36 F-35As from the US by 2030 and pay a total of $6.3 billion to the US

On September 19, 2022, Swiss Armaments General Manager Martin Sonderegger and Project Manager Darko Savic signed the acquisition agreement with the US government in Bern. The purchase of 36 F-35A type fighter jets was contractually approved after the commitment loan was approved by the Swiss Parliament on September 15. Deliveries of the aircraft, which will replace the existing fleet of F/A-18 Hornets and F-5 Tigers, will take place between 2027 and 2030.



Switzerland will acquire these aircraft on the terms of purchase and pricing offered by Lockheed Martin for the USA. The total cost of the acquisition will cost $6.3 billion. The initial cost of each F35A to the Swiss air force will be $175 million.