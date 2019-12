Switzerland refuses to share five-year-old tax info with Pakistan

Switzerland has rejected Pakistan’s request to provide five years old tax information;

The bank accounts’ information that Switzerland will share almost two years down the line under the Automatic Exchange of Information will pertain to the accounts positions for the calendar year 2020,

Since Pakistan’s demand had no legal justification, the Swiss authorities have informed that they cannot provide any information before January 2019

The new tax treaty was signed in March 2017 but it took nearly two years before it was enforced. It replaced the 2008 tax treaty between the two countries.

In August 2014, Pakistan initialed the revised treaty with Switzerland, which would have allowed it to get information about $200 billion in early 2015.

Money kept by Pakistani nationals in Swiss banks fell by over 34% to the lowest level of CHF 724 million or $738 million in 2018,

Pakistanis have been constantly withdrawing their funds from the Swiss banks since 2015 when Pakistan and Switzerland finalised a revised taxation treaty. Since then, there has been a reduction of 49% or CHF 723 million in deposits held by the Pakistanis,

In September last year, the OECD had shared information about over 152,000 bank accounts owned by 57,450 Pakistani nationals, having $7.5 billion in bank deposits.

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has also received fresh information from the OECD in October this year, which it is still being screened out.