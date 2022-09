Switzerland – How this abandoned mountain village comes to new life ​

In the Swiss canton of Tessin, a young family is transforming an entire village into a hotel. The abandoned houses of Corippo are being turned into guest rooms, the narrow lanes are becoming the hotel’s corridors. More and more villages in the Alps are dying out, young people are choosing to move to the cities.

Can you imagine leaving everything behind to start a new life in an isolated mountain village?