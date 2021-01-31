Swiss Novartis to help Pfizer-Biontech produce COVID-19 vaccine

Novartis to help Pfizer-Biontech produce COVID-19 vaccine Swiss drugmaker Novartis has signed an initial agreement to provide manufacturing capacity for Pfizer and Biontech's COVID-19 vaccine, a move aimed at helping boost production as supplies fall shy of demand.

ZURICH, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Novartis has signed an initial agreement to provide manufacturing capacity for Pfizer and Biontech’s COVID-19 vaccine, a move aimed at helping boost production as supplies fall shy of demand.“The agreement will see Novartis utilizing its aseptic manufacturing facilities at its site in Stein, Switzerland,” Novartis said in a statement on Friday. “Subject to reaching a final agreement, Novartis plans to commence production in the second quarter of 2021.” (Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields)