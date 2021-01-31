What's new

Swiss Novartis to help Pfizer-Biontech produce COVID-19 vaccine

Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 17, 2013
22,224
24
16,272
Country
United States
Location
United States
www.reuters.com

Novartis to help Pfizer-Biontech produce COVID-19 vaccine

Swiss drugmaker Novartis has signed an initial agreement to provide manufacturing capacity for Pfizer and Biontech's COVID-19 vaccine, a move aimed at helping boost production as supplies fall shy of demand.
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com

ZURICH, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Novartis has signed an initial agreement to provide manufacturing capacity for Pfizer and Biontech’s COVID-19 vaccine, a move aimed at helping boost production as supplies fall shy of demand.

“The agreement will see Novartis utilizing its aseptic manufacturing facilities at its site in Stein, Switzerland,” Novartis said in a statement on Friday. “Subject to reaching a final agreement, Novartis plans to commence production in the second quarter of 2021.” (Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields)
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom