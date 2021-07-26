KEY TAKEAWAYS

Swiss Government Purchase of F-35A Fighter Jet Reveals Critical Flaws in U.S. Air Force Decision to Buy F-15EX On June 30, 2021, the Swiss Federal Council announced that it will recommend the procurement of 36 Lockheed Martin F-35A aircraft for Switzerland’s next fighter. The decision follows a multi-year competition on the performance, acquisition, and sustainment costs for four different fighters.

An independent study by the Swiss Federal Council determined that the F-35A stealth fighter was significantly more effective and less costly to acquire, operate, and sustain than the F/A-18E/F—which itself is far cheaper to acquire and operate than the F-15EX. The stark contrast between the Swiss findings on the F-35A and the expenses attributed to the F-35A by the U.S. Defense Department are troubling. Congress should commission an independent body to determine the real acquisition, operations, and sustainment costs for both the F-35A and the F-15EX. Congress should use the study’s findings to ensure that the U.S. Air Force is acquiring the most combat-ready and cost-effective fighters available.The Swiss government evaluated four fighters and rated the F-35A well above all others in performance, interoperability, and, surprisingly, cost.The Swiss evaluation found the F-35A to cost $2.16 billion less to acquire, operate, and sustain than even the F/A-18, which costs far less than the F-15EX.The U.S. Congress should direct an independent study to determine objective costs for acquisition, operations, and sustainment for the F-35A and F-15EX.