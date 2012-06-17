What's new

Swiss get 24/7 fighter jet protection

Geneva (AFP)
Switzerland will get round-the-clock airspace protection starting this week, the military said Tuesday, nearly seven years after the country was unable to scramble fighter jets to respond to an hijacking outside of business hours.

Starting on December 31, two F-18 fighter jets will be operational 24/7 to protect the airspace over the small, landlocked country, the armed forces said in a statement.

"From now on, the air police service will be on call 24 hours a day to guarantee the security and the sovereignty over Swiss airspace," the statement said.

The plan to increase Swiss airspace surveillance was proposed to parliament in 2009, but it was boosted by an incident five years later that cast a spotlight on the lack of round-the-clock protection.

In February 2014, an Ethiopian Airlines co-pilot, Hailemedehin Abera Tagegn, hijacked his own plane, carrying 202 passengers and crew from Addis Ababa to Rome, and forced it to land in Geneva.

When Tagegn locked himself in the cockpit while the pilot went to the bathroom, Italian and French fighter jets were scrambled to escort the plane through their respective airspaces.

But although the co-pilot-turned-hijacker quickly announced he wanted to land the plane in Switzerland, where he later said he aimed to seek asylum, Switzerland's fleet of F-18s and F-5 Tigers remained on the ground.

The Swiss airforce explained at the time that this was because its planes were only available during office hours.

Following the embarrassing incident, the Swiss parliament set a plan in motion to gradually scale up the airspace protection, with the aim of eventually ensuring that two fighter jets be constantly on call and capable of taking off with 15 minutes' notice.

The plan "has successfully been completed within the expected timeframe," Tuesday's statement said.

To finalise the project, nearly 100 additional jobs have been created across the airforce, army logistics and command centres, it said.

The new system will cost an additional 30 million Swiss francs ($34 million, 28 million euros) a year, it added.

© 2020 AFP

Swiss get 24/7 fighter jet protection - France 24
 
A country that was never invaded in either of the two world wars and is located smack in the center of Europe, requires 24/7 fighter protection of its air space from what threat?

Switzerland, the proverbial Vault of the Zionist-scum, has been home to conglomerate of Zionists from the french, to the german and the italian class of zionism. Hell, they even have a city hailing the name "Sion!" Cleverly spelt, eh!! Home to the money of every corrupt, debased, spineless traitor politician across the planet.

One of the most expensive places to live in Europe, it's where the elite Zionists keep their stash and for good reason too. Nestled in the mountains, no army could launch a successful invasion. Got to hand it to those zionist-$wines, they really have the Western World by the balls, literally!!!
 
Nasr said:
A country that was never invaded in either of the two world wars and is located smack in the center of Europe, requires 24/7 fighter protection of its air space from what threat?

Switzerland, the proverbial Vault of the Zionist-scum, has been home to conglomerate of Zionists from the french, to the german and the italian class of zionism. Hell, they even have a city hailing the name "Sion!" Cleverly spelt, eh!! Home to the money of every corrupt, debased, spineless traitor politician across the planet.

One of the most expensive places to live in Europe, it's where the elite Zionists keep their stash and for good reason too. Nestled in the mountains, no army could launch a successful invasion. Got to hand it to those zionist-$wines, they really have the Western World by the balls, literally!!!
zIoNiStS and/or their "friends/partners/slaves" invented the Internet too...
Pls don't use the stuff from the Kuffar-Zionist-balls-licking countries or are you sponsoring the ZiOnIsTs too?
Welcome to shithole-world then.
 
reflecthofgeismar said:
zIoNiStS and/or their "friends/partners/slaves" invented the Internet too...
Pls don't use the stuff from the Kuffar-Zionist-balls-licking countries or are you sponsoring the ZiOnIsTs too?
Welcome to shithole-world then.
Typical response of chamchas that know nothing. Internet is not a tangible specific thing that anti zionists should not use. By that logic the west should also not use algebra as its invented by muslims. It also doesnt mean that since someone invented something, u have to be a thankful slave in order to use it or buy it.
 
reflecthofgeismar said:
zIoNiStS and/or their "friends/partners/slaves" invented the Internet too...
Pls don't use the stuff from the Kuffar-Zionist-balls-licking countries or are you sponsoring the ZiOnIsTs too?
Welcome to shithole-world then.
Really?! Is that your "go to" response instead of actually engaging and responding to the stipulation that Zionists have used Switzerland as it's Vault, holding all the wealth they stole from European states.

You manner of posts depicts a very crude and distorted mind set
 
TNT said:
Typical response of chamchas that know nothing. Internet is not a tangible specific thing that anti zionists should not use. By that logic the west should also not use algebra as its invented by muslims. It also doesnt mean that since someone invented something, u have to be a thankful slave in order to use it or buy it.
Typical response of chamchas that know nothing - are guys who think that they won in the terms of "wE aRe sTrOnGeR" vs Soviets/Americans.
If these 2 countries would just shit on world opinion they could have completely depopulate Afghanistan and nobody, even not the allmighty, could have helped.
Only because a "Muslim" guy (Muhammad ibn Musa al-Khwarizmi, mostly he was a Zoroastrian, who did convert to live well enough) who translated, formalized and commented on ancient Indian, Persian and Greek works... you (as a Muslim) aren't the inventor. (I know you didn't wrote so)
But if you live in "Zionists control the world, poor, poor, angel-muslims are always the target-lalalal land" than you should be that hard to yourself and don't use things like the Internet, maybe the Mossad will catch you...
Nasr said:
Really?! Is that your "go to" response instead of actually engaging and responding to the stipulation that Zionists have used Switzerland as it's Vault, holding all the wealth they stole from European states.

You manner of posts depicts a very crude and distorted mind set
The Jews do shit today.
The Chinese are kicking them out of Banks, even building their Harbour in Israel.
I had the same thinking like you, few years ago.
It's just not the truth that Jews are allmighty mate.
They are very influential, no one can deny it and it's annoying if "muh Antisemitism" (Anti-Judaism would be precise) if "you" (or me, or any other) critisize this/that Jew or say with a smirk "typical" (Jewish) stereotype" but pls, don't think like Adolf that the Jeeeews are the worlds evil and main problem.^^
 
reflecthofgeismar said:
The Jews do shit today.
Indeed they (Jews) don't do $h!t today, it's Zionists who do.

The Chinese are kicking them out of Banks, even building their Harbour in Israel.
The Chinese have the Zionists on their radar. I would advise you to study the subject of Zionism in depth, and if you are Muslim, then go to the Noble Qur'an to target the crux of Zionism.

I had the same thinking like you, few years ago.
I seriously doubt that you have or had a thinking like me. On principle, I seek the truth from the Noble Qur'an.

It's just not the truth that Jews are allmighty mate.
Of course not, the only Al-Mighty is Allah Subhanahu Wata'aalah. As for Jews, well they had their "chances" and they lost. The mistake you make is in thinking that Jews and Zionists are one in the same. They are not, and that's one of the major reasons why you have failed miserably to understand the subject.

They are very influential, no one can deny it and it's annoying if "muh Antisemitism" (Anti-Judaism would be precise) if "you" (or me, or any other) critisize this/that Jew or say with a smirk "typical" (Jewish) stereotype" but pls, don't think like Adolf that the Jeeeews are the worlds evil and main problem.
Yet again, you fail to understand the subject and have not studied the history of their kind. Which is why you struggle to respond. And again, I advise you to go study the subject first. Otherwise you'd be like Adolf Hitler, ill-equipped to deal with the subject of Jews.
 
Nasr said:
A country that was never invaded in either of the two world wars and is located smack in the center of Europe, requires 24/7 fighter protection of its air space from what threat?

Switzerland, the proverbial Vault of the Zionist-scum, has been home to conglomerate of Zionists from the french, to the german and the italian class of zionism. Hell, they even have a city hailing the name "Sion!" Cleverly spelt, eh!! Home to the money of every corrupt, debased, spineless traitor politician across the planet.

One of the most expensive places to live in Europe, it's where the elite Zionists keep their stash and for good reason too. Nestled in the mountains, no army could launch a successful invasion. Got to hand it to those zionist-$wines, they really have the Western World by the balls, literally!!!
Today's allies can be tomorrow's threats.
 
Nasr said:
Well then, at this rate they might as well disband NATO!!!
It ain't that. They work very well amongst themselves generally. It is just being cautious on their end. A good example would be Qatar. All of a sudden their entire region and allies turned against them. Similarly Pakistan needs to be cautious as well, otherwise someone else will mop the floor with their flags one day.
So this basically states that they don't have a QRA, QRF or ADA. Such a shame, as Swiss AF pilots are some of the best in the world.
 
