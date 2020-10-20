What's new

Swiss company Novartis acquires manufacturing facility to produce medicines in Pakistan

S

Shahzaz ud din

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 12, 2017
7,174
14
11,563
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Swiss company Novartis acquires manufacturing facility to produce medicines in Pakistan
By
News Desk
-
October 19, 2020
0
245
https://www.facebook.com/sharer.php...ng-facility-to-produce-medicines-in-pakistan/
https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?te...o-produce-medicines-in-pakistan/&via=Profitpk
https://www.linkedin.com/shareArtic...ing+facility+to+produce+medicines+in+Pakistan



Novartis, a Swiss multinational company with a multi-decade presence in Pakistan, has acquired a manufacturing facility to produce medicines in the country, said Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razaq Dawood on Monday.
Taking to Twitter, the PM’s aide said, “Novartis has expansion plan that will bring investment of about $20 million.”
He said the investment signifies that the regulatory reforms and competitive local landscape is being recognized as an opportunity by investors, adding that this acquisition also shows the confidence of international companies to invest in the future of Pakistan’s pharma industry.




https://www.facebook.com/sharer.php...ng-facility-to-produce-medicines-in-pakistan/
https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?te...o-produce-medicines-in-pakistan/&via=Profitpk
https://www.linkedin.com/shareArtic...ing+facility+to+produce+medicines+in+Pakistan
 
bafxet

bafxet

FULL MEMBER
Sep 13, 2015
994
0
726
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Novartis is already making its products here, but, If they are starting to manufacture the active ingredients than it is an excellent news.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top