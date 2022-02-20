Swiss Bank Leaks 2022

Historic data from 1940 to 2010 leaked from swiss bank - Credit Suisse. So far only mention of Pakistan is General Akhtar Abdur Rahman Khan. Not sure if more data is to follow.
"As the head of the Pakistani intelligence agency, General Akhtar Abdur Rahman Khan helped funnel billions of dollars in cash and other aid from the United States and other countries to the mujahedeen in Afghanistan to support their fight against the Soviet Union.
In 1985, the same year President Ronald Reagan called for more oversight of the aid going into Afghanistan, an account was opened in the name of three of General Khan’s sons. (The general never faced charges of stealing aid money.) Years later, the account would grow to hold $3.7 million, the leaked records show.
Two of the general’s sons, Akbar and Haroon Khan, did not respond to requests for comment from the reporting project. In a text message, a third son, Ghazi Khan, called information about the accounts “not correct,” adding, “The content is conjectural.
In the late 1970s, the US backed seven different factions of Islamist fighters called the mujahideen who were battling Russia’s presence in Afghanistan. Saudi Arabia matched US funding to the jihadists dollar for dollar, often sending the money to the CIA’s Swiss bank account. The end recipient in the process was Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence group (ISI), led by General Akhtar Abdur Rahman.
By the mid-1980s, Akhtar was adept at getting CIA cash into the hands of Afghan jihadists. It was around this time that Credit Suisse accounts were opened in the names of his three sons. As Mohammad Yousaf, a colleague of Akhtar’s at the ISI who later penned a book about the time, wrote: “The combined [U.S. and Saudi] funds, running into several hundred million dollars a year, were transferred by the CIA to special accounts in Pakistan under the control of ISI.”
Both Yousaf and Steve Coll — author of the Pulitzer Prize-winning 2005 book Ghost Wars — claim Akhtar was the man who decided where this cash went next. To train the mujahideen in sophisticated weaponry, the CIA trusted him with millions. By 1984, the CIA’s Afghanistan budget alone was some $200m.
Oversight was chronically lax, and Akhtar’s role has long been questioned.
One South Asian intelligence source with knowledge of Afghanistan operations told OCCRP: “It was easy at that point in time to open Swiss banking accounts of any manner or type for transfer of overt funds.”
“Akhtar was doing it to fill his own pockets,” the source said. “A lot of money was siphoned off from the Afghan war and into his bank accounts.”
One of the two Akhtar family accounts at Credit Suisse — held jointly by Akhtar’s sons Akbar, Ghazi, and Haroon — was opened on July 1, 1985, when the sons were in their late 20s and early 30s. That same year, US President Ronald Reagan would raise concerns about where the money intended for the mujahideen was going. By 2003, this account was worth at least 5-million Swiss francs ($3.7m). A second account, opened in January 1986 in Akbar’s name alone, was worth more than 9-million Swiss francs ($9.2m) by November 2010.
Akhtar died in a 1988 plane crash that also claimed his boss, Pakistani dictator Zia-ul-Haq.
"As the head of the Pakistani intelligence agency, General Akhtar Abdur Rahman Khan helped funnel billions of dollars in cash and other aid from the United States and other countries to the mujahedeen in Afghanistan to support their fight against the Soviet Union.
In 1985, the same year President Ronald Reagan called for more oversight of the aid going into Afghanistan, an account was opened in the name of three of General Khan’s sons. (The general never faced charges of stealing aid money.) Years later, the account would grow to hold $3.7 million, the leaked records show.
Two of the general’s sons, Akbar and Haroon Khan, did not respond to requests for comment from the reporting project. In a text message, a third son, Ghazi Khan, called information about the accounts “not correct,” adding, “The content is conjectural.
In the late 1970s, the US backed seven different factions of Islamist fighters called the mujahideen who were battling Russia’s presence in Afghanistan. Saudi Arabia matched US funding to the jihadists dollar for dollar, often sending the money to the CIA’s Swiss bank account. The end recipient in the process was Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence group (ISI), led by General Akhtar Abdur Rahman.
By the mid-1980s, Akhtar was adept at getting CIA cash into the hands of Afghan jihadists. It was around this time that Credit Suisse accounts were opened in the names of his three sons. As Mohammad Yousaf, a colleague of Akhtar’s at the ISI who later penned a book about the time, wrote: “The combined [U.S. and Saudi] funds, running into several hundred million dollars a year, were transferred by the CIA to special accounts in Pakistan under the control of ISI.”
Both Yousaf and Steve Coll — author of the Pulitzer Prize-winning 2005 book Ghost Wars — claim Akhtar was the man who decided where this cash went next. To train the mujahideen in sophisticated weaponry, the CIA trusted him with millions. By 1984, the CIA’s Afghanistan budget alone was some $200m.
Oversight was chronically lax, and Akhtar’s role has long been questioned.
One South Asian intelligence source with knowledge of Afghanistan operations told OCCRP: “It was easy at that point in time to open Swiss banking accounts of any manner or type for transfer of overt funds.”
“Akhtar was doing it to fill his own pockets,” the source said. “A lot of money was siphoned off from the Afghan war and into his bank accounts.”
One of the two Akhtar family accounts at Credit Suisse — held jointly by Akhtar’s sons Akbar, Ghazi, and Haroon — was opened on July 1, 1985, when the sons were in their late 20s and early 30s. That same year, US President Ronald Reagan would raise concerns about where the money intended for the mujahideen was going. By 2003, this account was worth at least 5-million Swiss francs ($3.7m). A second account, opened in January 1986 in Akbar’s name alone, was worth more than 9-million Swiss francs ($9.2m) by November 2010.
Akhtar died in a 1988 plane crash that also claimed his boss, Pakistani dictator Zia-ul-Haq.
Vast Leak Exposes How Credit Suisse Served Strongmen and Spies
Leaked data on more than 18,000 accounts shows that the Swiss bank missed or ignored red flags.
www.nytimes.com
Bank of Spies: Credit Suisse catered to global intelligence figures
During the global War on Terror, international strategy relied on intelligence officials from regimes accused of corruption and torture. A number of these spies, and their families, have held large sums at Credit Suisse.
www.timeslive.co.za