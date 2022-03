fitpOsitive said:

@Windjammer I heard once an audio that contained the screams of the Indian ground controller lady who was trying to warm Abhinandan on 26th February 2019. Can anyone please post that video or audio here? Click to expand...

ziaulislam said: Do we ven have that..i dont think so Click to expand...

They audio which you were referring to was issued by Indian source when the lady ground controller was awarded .... it was describing her efforts and her side of story.Original audio was never released in public.Yaap .... PAF have the recordings with them.