this along with another mentioned handle (Pakistani) are the most reliable OSINT handles reporting on Indo-Pak conflict and not even they are mentioning that video showed by urdu news channel claiming that Pak destroyed Indian post. It was first posted by another Indian OSINT channel as Pak post destroyed.

Anyways heres what one Pak based channel is reporting, read the thread:-





And for some reason Natsecjeff (pak based OSINT channel) hasn't made a single tweet regarding the conflict since this morning, even after getting tagged by other channels in their tweets which he has retweeted many times, i wonder why.

Click to expand...