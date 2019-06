Underfunded, struggling schools; oversized classrooms; lack of teachers in the recruitment pool...



You would think there are more important issues in the education system but no lets divert our attention to whether someone wears a scarf over their head.







The vast majority of people who are saying that this is their country and foreigners need to abide by their laws are the same people who fully support colonialism and forcing their way of life on others because "It's for their own good".

Click to expand...